Three Toy Story Games Delisted from PlayStation Store and PS Plus Premium

PlayStation Store removed three classic Toy Story games in late September 2026, including Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue, and the PSP version of Toy Story 3, as Gank reported. Subscribers to PS Plus Premium can no longer access these titles, and anyone who previously downloaded them loses access unless they retained a local installation file.

The Removal Timeline on PlayStation Plus

The three games left the digital storefront and subscription tiers at different times during the month. Toy Story 2 and the PSP edition of Toy Story 3 departed on September 15 alongside a standard catalog rotation. Buzz Lightyear of Star Command remained available for two more weeks before disappearing around September 29. Sony has used the PS Plus Classics catalog to bring older PS1, PS2, and PSP software to PS4 and PS5 hardware with added features like quick saves and rewind.

Arrival of Toy Story Retro Roundup and Complete Edition

The timing of the removals aligns with a commercial bundle release scheduled for October 15, 2026. Atari and Digital Eclipse announced Toy Story Retro Roundup in June 2026, a collection packing six remastered classics including Toy Story 2 and Buzz Lightyear of Star Command. A separate release, Toy Story 3 Complete Edition, arrives on the same day. Neither Sony nor Disney confirmed whether the older digital versions were retired to clear the path for these new collections, but the transition leaves a distinct gap in the retro library.

Mismatched Content Between PSP and Console Versions

Players hoping the upcoming bundles serve as direct replacements for the delisted software will find technical differences. The removed Toy Story 3 was developed by Asobo Studio specifically for the PlayStation Portable, whereas the upcoming Complete Edition derives from home console releases featuring a Toy Box sandbox mode and local multiplayer. Because the formats and development teams differ, the new packages do not substitute for every removed piece of software.

Photo: 4gamers.com.tw