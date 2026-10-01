Cooper Flagg says he grew another quarter of an inch in height

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“I think I’ve actually grown another quarter of an inch since then,” Cooper Flagg said, adding a fresh measurement to the Dallas Mavericks’ training camp discussions as the franchise prepares for the 2026-27 NBA season.

As the Dallas Mavericks grind through training camp preparations for the upcoming 2026–27 campaign, Cooper Flagg has delivered yet another physical update. The 21-year-old confirmed via a post from Ron Harrod Jr. on X that his vertical footprint has inched upward once again, shifting the calculus for a team desperate to climb out of the Western Conference cellar.

The Measuring Tape Keeps Moving in Dallas

Just weeks after Flagg made waves by announcing he had stretched from 6-foot-9 to 6-foot-10—while actively downplaying internet chatter pushing him to 6-foot-11—he has added nuance to his tale-of-the-tape updates. “I’m 6′ 10.5 now, I would say with my shoes,” Flagg noted in the latest social media dispatch shared by Ron Harrod Jr.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

This steady upward trajectory comes at a pivotal juncture. Flagg is stepping onto the hardwood for his sophomore NBA campaign following a dominant rookie season that earned him Rookie of the Year honors. During his debut 2025–26 campaign, the No. 1 overall pick selected by Dallas shouldered a heavy workload, appearing in 70 games and averaging 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals across 33.5 minutes per contest. He shot 46.8% from the field, though his perimeter shooting sat at 29.5% from beyond the arc.

Roster Configuration and the Western Conference Outlook

That physical growth directly impacts a Mavericks team actively reshaping its identity. Dallas finished the 2025–26 season with a 26–56 record, landing a 12th place in the West. In response, the front office overhauled both the roster and the coaching staff to anchor the project around Flagg, considered the fulcrum of the project.

Any additional height and length amplify Flagg’s already formidable versatility. Capable of contributing across multiple positions and exploiting mismatches on both ends of the floor, his expanding frame offers Dallas additional solutions.

Meanwhile, as training camp rolls forward, the franchise faces standard roster crunches. Christian Clark of The Athletic noted that sorting out the final spots on a 15-man regular season roster presents distinct challenges. Dallas appears hesitant to part with cost-controlled young assets such as Marcus Sasser, Sergio de Larrea, Tarik Biberović, and Moussa Cisse. While wing Caleb Martin represents a potential trade chip, team leadership views moving him—and attaching draft assets to escape his two-year, $19.4 million contract—as an unlikely path.

With the 2026–27 regular season approaching fast, how will Flagg’s extra half-inch translate into defensive disruption under the rim?