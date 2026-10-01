National and Labour propose contrasting KiwiSaver policies

The fundamental friction comes down to a stark trade-off between current personal spending and long-term retirement security.

Contasting Visions for Compulsion and Cash Flow

The policy divergence runs even deeper when examining how different demographics are treated under each platform. Conversely, Labour would require employer contributions to continue when someone was off on parental leave, and would ban new total remuneration packages.

Infometrics managing director Gareth Kiernan noted the difficulty in comparing the two policies. He added that if individuals acted as purely rational actors, forcing higher savings rates would be counterproductive, as people are best positioned to manage their own immediate debts, such as prioritizing mortgages.

However, human behavior rarely mirrors textbook economic models. High discount rates mean many workers naturally place far less weight on events decades down the line. Spending cash today consistently outranks locking it away for forty years.