NASA and Boeing schedule uncrewed Starliner flight for December 2026

NASA and Boeing have scheduled the next flight for the Starliner spacecraft for as early as December 2026, targeting a launch window that extends into January 2027. The upcoming uncrewed mission, designated Starliner-1, will deliver cargo to the International Space Station while allowing engineers to verify that issues from a previous 2024 flight have been fully resolved without risking human lives.

The Operational Stakes of Starliner-1

More than two years have passed since Starliner’s last journey to space. During that 2024 crewed mission, the spacecraft encountered helium leaks and thruster failures. These anomalies ultimately kept NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams aboard the orbital laboratory for nine months instead of the originally scheduled two weeks. Although NASA initially downplayed the incidents, subsequent disclosures from the crew highlighted substantial risks regarding the vehicle’s propulsion hardware.

Those failures prompted intense scrutiny over engineering oversight between NASA and Boeing. The space agency subsequently mandated that Starliner successfully complete an uncrewed flight to prove its reliability before any astronauts board the vehicle again. While Starliner-1 will carry vital cargo supplies to the station, the hatches will remain closed to incoming crew members.

Hardware Overhauls and Engineering Remediation

To prepare the spacecraft for its upcoming flight, Boeing has implemented several physical modifications to the vehicle’s architecture. Technicians have executed thermal changes to the service module and agreed to a redesign of the critical thruster valves. However, NASA noted that these specific updates will not be fully finished until after Starliner-1 returns to Earth.

Future missions require even deeper mechanical interventions. Boeing has committed to installing newer crew module thrusters and upgraded batteries. Engineers are also implementing minor adjustments to the parachute system. Furthermore, Boeing will replace the valves on all 12 reaction control system thrusters located on the crew module, alongside applying anti-corrosion treatments to protect the metal components.

Out of 21 reported anomalies from the 2024 flight, 19 have been resolved to date.

Looking Ahead to Starliner-2

Beyond the upcoming cargo run, Boeing is already laying groundwork for the subsequent mission. Starliner-2 is tentatively planned for a crewed launch by 2028, giving mission managers roughly a year or more to address any unexpected data or hardware behaviors observed during the Starliner-1 flight.

NASA has not yet provided a specific launch date for Starliner-2 beyond targeting the 2028 timeframe. This schedule remains subject to adjustment as Boeing works through the remaining technical anomalies. Meanwhile, as SpaceX evaluates options for potentially retiring its Dragon spacecraft from low-Earth orbit operations, Boeing faces mounting pressure to secure Starliner’s operational readiness.