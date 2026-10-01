Sonora Bought COVID Tests from Firm Linked to Sinaloa Cartel Money Laundering

In August 2020, Servicios de Salud de Sonora awarded an 8.7 million peso contract for 18,000 rapid COVID-19 screening tests to Holistic Wellwaves, S. de R.L. de C.V., a company sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for links to a Sinaloa Cartel money-laundering network, according to an investigation by El Universal.

Public health supply chains during global health emergencies require strict transparency, yet emergency procurement exceptions often bypass standard public bidding. This intersection of pandemic response infrastructure and transnational financial crimes highlights vulnerabilities in public sector purchasing during high-pressure medical crises.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Rapid Screening Procurement: During public health emergencies, regulatory pathways often permit direct purchasing of diagnostic test kits without standard competitive bidding to expedite clinical response.

During public health emergencies, regulatory pathways often permit direct purchasing of diagnostic test kits without standard competitive bidding to expedite clinical response. Diagnostic Integrity: The procurement involved rapid screening tests.

The procurement involved rapid screening tests. Supply Chain Accountability: Oversight of medical device distribution requires long-term corporate vetting to ensure that public health funds do not inadvertently intersect with sanctioned commercial entities.

Direct Procurement During the 2020 Health Emergency in Hermosillo

On August 13, 2020, in Hermosillo, the decentralized public agency Servicios de Salud de Sonora formalized contract number SSS-CGSPES-AD-2020/CAAS/36/2020-132 with Holistic Wellwaves, S. de R.L. de C.V., as documented by El Universal. The agreement covered 18,000 “pruebas rápidas de tamizaje rápido COVID-19” at a unit price of 420 pesos, totaling 8 million 769 thousand 600 pesos. Alfredo de Jesús López Mercado, Coordinador General de Administración y Finanzas de los Servicios de Salud de Sonora, signed on behalf of the state government. Marco Antonio Moreno Gómez Santelices signed as the legal representative for Holistic Wellwaves.

The contract was executed via direct adjudication under legal provisions authorizing non-competitive procurement during sanitary contingencies to secure laboratory reagents urgently. The agreed delivery window spanned from August 13 to September 30, 2020. Additional signatories and witnesses included Carlos Vicente Ortiz Arvayo, Director General de Administración; Dr. José Ricardo Espinoza Castro, Coordinador General de Servicios y Proyectos Estratégicos en Salud; Francisco Antonio Duarte Mendoza, Jefe de Almacén; and Jesús José Larrazolo Carrasco, Director de Recursos Materiales.

Holistic Wellwaves was founded in 2019 in Tijuana, Baja California, by Moreno Gómez Santelices and three other individuals. The company’s corporate purpose included the provision of relaxation and medicinal therapies, including vitamin-infused intravenous drips and vitamin concentrates.

Subsequent U.S. Treasury Sanctions and Broader Baja California Contracts

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned individuals and entities tied to Sinaloa Cartel operators, placing Holistic Wellwaves and Marco Antonio Moreno Gómez Santelices on the sanction list for involvement in money laundering networks, as reported by El Universal.

Photo: record.com.mx

Further investigations utilizing the National Transparency Platform revealed additional public contracts awarded to entities associated with Moreno Gómez Santelices. The General State Attorney’s Office of Baja California granted three contracts in 2024 totaling 2 million 277 thousand 198 pesos to Festivales Artistas Mobiliario Asesoría, S.A. de C.V.—formerly registered as Promociones CHF de Baja California, S.A. de C.V.—for social media, digital advertising, and informational material production. These agreements parallel findings from Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción y la Impunidad (MCCI) regarding separate municipal contracts.

Sonora Quest Laboratories seeing record number of COVID-19 tests, high positivity rates

Summary of Public Procurement Involving Sancioned Entities Contracting Agency Entity Involved Scope / Goods Reported Value Servicios de Salud de Sonora Holistic Wellwaves, S. de R.L. de C.V. 18,000 rapid COVID-19 tests 8 million 769 thousand 600 pesos Fiscalía General del Estado de Baja California Festivales Artistas Mobiliario Asesoría Digital media and publicity services 2 million 277 thousand 198 pesos Baja California Municipalities & State Offices Inteliproof Efficient, S. de R.L. de C.V. Uniforms, tactical gear, software >200 million pesos

Municipal administrations in Tijuana, Playas de Rosarito, and Tecate, alongside the Baja California State Attorney’s Office, awarded over 200 million pesos in total to Inteliproof Efficient, S. de R.L. de C.V., another company linked to the sanctioned network, for uniforms, tactical equipment, and computing systems. Additionally, the Officialía Mayor of the Government of Baja California awarded a contract to Wermak Publired, S.A. de C.V., also flagged by OFAC, for hosting an International Digital Transformation Forum.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor Public health screening measures rely on diagnostic accuracy and validated test sensitivity. When utilizing rapid diagnostic tests for viral respiratory pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2, patients and clinicians must observe standard diagnostic protocols: Photo: vanguardia.com.mx Diagnostic Limitation: Rapid screenings possess lower analytical sensitivity than molecular tests, potentially yielding false-negative results during early infection stages or low viral loads.

Rapid screenings possess lower analytical sensitivity than molecular tests, potentially yielding false-negative results during early infection stages or low viral loads. Clinical Correlation: A negative rapid test does not definitively rule out active infection in symptomatic individuals. Patients presenting with persistent respiratory symptoms, fever, or hypoxemia should seek professional medical evaluation and confirmatory testing regardless of initial rapid screening outcomes.

A negative rapid test does not definitively rule out active infection in symptomatic individuals. Patients presenting with persistent respiratory symptoms, fever, or hypoxemia should seek professional medical evaluation and confirmatory testing regardless of initial rapid screening outcomes. Safety Monitoring: Individuals experiencing acute respiratory distress, severe fatigue, or oxygen saturation drops below normal thresholds must immediately consult healthcare professionals or emergency medical services.

The disclosures surrounding these pandemic-era procurements highlight ongoing scrutiny regarding emergency vendor vetting, direct adjudication thresholds, and the long-term oversight of corporate entities securing public health contracts across Mexican state jurisdictions.