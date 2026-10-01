Home » News » France public debt projected to grow to nearly 122% of GDP

France’s public debt is projected to climb to nearly 122% of gross domestic product, overshooting European Union spending limits as the government prepares a budget featuring 54 billion euros ($61 billion) in spending cuts ahead of next year’s presidential election.

The Bottom Line

France’s public debt reached 3.596 trillion euros ($4.08 trillion), or 119% of GDP, at the end of June according to France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies.

Debt service costs are expected to surpass 90 billion euros in 2027, outpacing planned defense and schooling expenditures.

Proposals to cancel or freeze debt held by the European Central Bank face sharp pushback from EU officials who cite treaty violations.

Political Divisions Erupt Over Radical Debt Cancellation Proposals

One idea to fix the debt has been particularly scrutinized.

Meanwhile, ECB President Christine Lagarde rejected Melenchon’s idea entirely, calling it a “pure violation” of the EU treaty, which bans central bank financing of national governments.

Comparing Euro Area Borrowing and Structural Deficits

France remains a major industrial power and has the world’s seventh-largest economy. At the end of June, its public debt stood at 3.596 trillion euros, equivalent to 119% of GDP, according to figures released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies. That compares to 97.9% of GDP in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Euro Area and Global Public Debt Ratios Country / Region Debt-to-GDP Ratio Euro Area (Q1 2026 Average) 88.9% France 119.0% Italy 138.9% Greece 143.5% United States 122.6%

It is also lower than the U.S.’s 122.6%.

For the past 50 years, public expenditure has exceeded revenue in France, resulting in a budget deficit. To finance this gap and continue funding public services, France takes out loans. The total value of these loans constitutes public debt.

Interest Costs Set to Surpass Defense and Schooling Expenditures

France last balanced its budget in 1973, while maintaining a generous welfare state with strong worker protections.

France's public debt reached 116% of its GDP last year | Money Talks

As public debt increases, the French state also increases its expenditure. Debt service is a significant item of expenditure, accounting for around 7% of the state budget.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.