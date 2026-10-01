Which New Zealand Regions Have the Highest Credit Scores?

A credit score is a numerical value between zero and 1000 used by a credit rating agency to gauge an individual’s creditworthiness. Driven by timely payment histories, debt levels, and default records, these scores vary significantly by region and age, with older demographics consistently posting higher medians across New Zealand.

The Bottom Line

Consumer arrears held steady at 10.74% of the active credit population in August, encompassing 424,000 individuals behind on repayments, according to Centrix data.

Regional credit performance heavily reflects population demographics, with older regions like Tasman and Nelson recording median scores of 765, compared to younger centers like Auckland at 732.

Financial hardship metrics edged upward with 14,500 accounts reported in hardship—representing a 2.2% year-on-year increase—while overall consumer borrowing demand remained soft.

Regional Credit Score Disparities and Demographic Drivers

Credit data compiled by Centrix highlights a clear geographic divide in financial standing. Residents in the Nelson, Tasman, and Marlborough regions maintain the highest median credit scores nationwide. Tasman reached a median score of 765, marking a one-point increase from 2024. Nelson tied with Tasman at 765, rising six points year-on-year, while Marlborough followed closely with a median score of 760, up seven points.

Conversely, major urban and northern centers occupy the lower end of the spectrum. Auckland’s median credit score rose two points from 2024 to 732. Gisborne climbed four points to 714, and Northland increased six points to 738.

Infometrics principal economist Nick Brunsdon said the age distribution of regional populations heavily influences these scores. Nelson, Tasman, and Marlborough rank among the oldest populations in the country, with 65-plus age brackets comprising 22% to 25% of their total populations. In comparison, Auckland features the youngest population profile nationwide, with only 13% aged 65 and older.

“Older age groups are more likely to own their own home and have accumulated wealth through their lifetime, so would have less reliance on debt and therefore be less likely to have issues such as late repayments which drive down credit scores,” Brunsdon stated.

Age Brackets and Life Cycle Wealth Accumulation

Centrix data illustrates a correlation between age and median credit scores:

Age Bracket Median Centrix Score 18–24 618 25–29 681 30–39 718 40–49 745 50–64 770 65+ 770

Centrix chief operating officer Monika Lacey noted that life experience equips older demographics with greater financial resilience. “The older generation have gone through tough times, so they know how to cut back expenses and let some of those luxuries go,” Lacey said. She added that individuals in older age brackets often secure higher incomes later in life alongside diminished liabilities, such as substantially paid-down mortgages compared to younger borrowers balancing larger housing loans and dependent children.

Consumer Arrears, Mortgage Trends, and Corporate Liquidations

Beyond regional scores, recent Centrix figures track broader credit health indicators across the population. Consumer arrears remained stable at 10.74% of active credit holders in August. While 424,000 individuals remained behind on repayments, total arrears showed an 11.2% decline compared to the previous year.

Mortgage arrears contracted further, dropping from 1.22% in July to 1.19% in August—marking the lowest level since December 2022 and sitting 13% lower than year-ago figures. Lacey observed that while rising interest rates apply sustained pressure, a natural transmission lag exists because many borrowers remain on fixed mortgage terms.

However, specific segments of financial stress continue to expand. Financial hardship reports increased to 14,500 accounts, advancing by 500 from the prior month and ticking up 2.2% year-on-year. Overall borrowing demand stayed subdued as consumers exercised increased caution regarding new credit commitments. Meanwhile, corporate liquidations persisted at levels 14% higher on a rolling 12-month basis, with the construction sector contributing the largest share of liquidation volume despite activity levels resting 1% below the prior year.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.