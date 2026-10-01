Rapper Rick Ross Arrested on Domestic Violence and Strangulation Charges in Miami Beach

Rapper Rick Ross, whose legal name is William Leonard Roberts II, was arrested in Miami Beach on Thursday, October 1, 2026, and charged with a felony count of battery by strangulation and a misdemeanor count of battery. According to law enforcement and court records, the 50-year-old musician surrendered to police following accusations from an ex-girlfriend regarding an alleged August incident at his Star Island residence.

The Bottom Line

The Charges: Rick Ross faces one felony count of battery by strangulation and one misdemeanor count of battery.

Rick Ross faces one felony count of battery by strangulation and one misdemeanor count of battery. The Arrest: The rapper voluntarily surrendered to Miami Beach Police and was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 6:10 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

The rapper voluntarily surrendered to Miami Beach Police and was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 6:10 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2026. The Defense: Defense counsel and Ross have publicly denied the allegations, with attorney Steve Sadow describing the accusations as unfounded and noting that the complainant waited a month to file a police report.

Star Island Allegations and Police Affidavit

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by Page Six, the charges stem from an altercation that occurred on the morning of August 28, 2026, at the rapper’s Star Island mansion. The complainant, identified in court documents by her initials J.K., told investigators that she and Ross had been in a relationship for approximately a year and lived together at the property.

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The affidavit states that the dispute began around 7:44 a.m. when Ross became angry after discovering the woman had been tagged in an Instagram photo. Investigators noted that the suspect allegedly struck the victim in the chest several times, restricted her breathing by twisting the collar of her hoodie, grabbed her by the ponytail, and slammed her against a wall before striking her face and causing a busted lip.

The report outlines that the woman subsequently gathered her belongings, left the residence, and provided time-stamped photographic evidence of her injuries. Over the weekend prior to the arrest, Jazzma Kendrick shared images of her swollen, bloody lip on her Instagram Story, writing, “The day Rick busted my lip and the day I left.” She further stated in her social media posts that a man who resorts to physical violence does not truly value his partner.

Booking Details and Legal Representation

Following the police report filed on September 29, 2026, Ross surrendered to detectives at Miami Beach Police headquarters. He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 6:10 a.m. on Thursday. Jail and court records show his bond was set at $5,000 and $1,000 for the respective charges.

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Local court records indicate that Ross has retained attorney Bradley Horenstein, alongside defense attorney Steve Sadow. In a statement, Sadow maintained that his client is being wrongfully accused by an ex-girlfriend with unclear motivations, emphasizing that the complainant did not file a police report until a month after the alleged incident. Sadow stated that Ross has pleaded not guilty and requested that the public allow the judicial process to run its course.

Ross also addressed the situation directly via social media, posting a video statement on his Instagram Stories around noon on Thursday. “First and foremost, I’m totally innocent of the fabricated allegations made against myself. I repeat, I am totally innocent with these fabricated allegations,” Ross said, expressing confidence that the legal process would clear his name.

Born William Leonard Roberts II, the longtime Miami resident has built a prominent two-decade career in hip-hop. Emerging with his debut single “Hustlin'” and the subsequent Billboard 200 No. 1 album Port of Miami, Ross founded the Maybach Music Group label in 2008 and has released 12 studio albums, including Set in Stone, which dropped in July. His formal arraignment is scheduled for October 22, 2026.

Rapper Rick Ross arrested on domestic violence charges