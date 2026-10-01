Mario Airò artwork Diapason #3 added to Danielli collection

Anna and Paola Danielli have transformed a 17th-century palazzo in the Marche region into a dynamic venue for contemporary art, music, and design.

The Bottom Line A 17th-century Marche palazzo now houses the permanent Collezione Danielli alongside historic architectural details like 17th-century terracotta and frescoed ceilings.

Contemporary works by artists including Mario Airò, Luca Bertolo, Vedovamazzei, Alessandro Di Pietro, and Helena Hladilová are exhibited throughout the historic rooms and main staircase.

The cultural initiative extends its reach through major concerts hosted at the Teatro dell’Aquila.

Historic Architecture Meets Modern Design The palazzo features an array of preserved historical elements. These include 17th-century terracotta flooring and frescoed ceilings in the Sala Verde depicting the figure of Dante supported by a griffin. Within this historic framework, the Danielli family has integrated the Collezione Danielli. The collection creates a deliberate contrast between classical eclecticism and modern aesthetics. 15th-century works from the Umbro-Marche school, such as the tempera on panel Testa della Vergine Maria, are paired with 19th-century blue velvet furnishings from Maison Etro.