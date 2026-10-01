True Damage Returns for Worlds 2026 With New Anthem Know My Name

Riot Games has announced the return of virtual hip-hop group True Damage to perform the League of Legends World Championship 2026 anthem, “Know My Name.” sheepesports.com reported that the track drops on Thursday, October 8, 2026, marking the group’s first release in seven years since their 2019 single “GIANTS.”

The Bottom Line

True Damage returns with “Know My Name” as the official 2026 League of Legends World Championship anthem, marking their first release since “GIANTS” seven years ago.

The lineup features SOYEON as Akali, Coco Jones as Senna, Vic Mensa as Ekko, Sofìa Reyes as Qiyana, and Yasuo as DJ and producer.

The track releases on October 8, 2026, ahead of Worlds 2026, which runs from October 15 to November 14 across Los Angeles, Allen (Texas), and New York.

Virtual Group Lineup and Streaming Details

The upcoming track serves as the 13th Worlds anthem in League of Legends history, following a lineage that began with Imagine Dragons’ “Warriors” in 2014. sheepesports.com noted that “Know My Name” will launch on major streaming platforms alongside an official music video on the game’s YouTube channel.

True Damage’s previous single, “GIANTS,” accumulated more than 230 million streams across platforms following its debut. The virtual collective unites five in-game champions voiced or produced by real-world artists: SOYEON as Akali, Coco Jones as Senna, Vic Mensa as Ekko, Sofìa Reyes as Qiyana, and Yasuo on production duties.

Tournament Schedule and Preceding Releases

Global Head of Music at Riot Games Maria Egan highlighted the city’s role in the selection, stating that True Damage fits the New York setting because the band brings together distinct voices, styles, and cultures, according to sheepesports.com reporting.

Virtual Band / Track Release Date Key Details Heartsteel (“Live My Life”) September 19, 2026 Precedes the Worlds 2026 tournament window True Damage (“Know My Name”) October 8, 2026 13th official Worlds anthem K/DA (“Watch Me”) Upcoming Marks potential return of all Riot virtual acts

Worlds 2026 is scheduled to run from October 15 to November 14, hosting matches across Los Angeles, Allen, Texas, and New York. Alongside Heartsteel’s “Live My Life” released on September 19 and K/DA’s upcoming single “Watch Me,” sheepesports.com pointed out that this year could feature releases from every virtual music project created by Riot Games.