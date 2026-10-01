73% of Americans Fear AI Threatens Human Survival, Poll Finds

Quinnipiac University National Poll Shows 73 Percent of Americans Fear AI Threatens Human Survival A national poll released Wednesday reveals that 73 percent of Americans are concerned that future artificial intelligence systems could threaten human survival. The Quinnipiac University survey highlights deep public anxiety regarding autonomous systems and human misuse, coinciding with White House efforts to secure industry safety accords.

Public Fear Extends Beyond Job Losses to Existential Survival Anxiety surrounding artificial intelligence has shifted firmly toward existential stakes. Quinnipiac University released data showing that 38 percent of Americans feel “very concerned” while 35 percent are “somewhat concerned” that future AI systems might threaten human survival. Only 25 percent expressed minimal or zero concern, split between 14 percent who are not so concerned and 11 percent who are not concerned at all. The numbers indicate that public apprehension now eclipses traditional worries over energy consumption from data centers or workforce displacement. When surveyed about the primary driver of their fear, 52 percent of respondents pointed to the risk of humans using AI to harm humanity. Meanwhile, 33 percent stated they fear autonomous AI agents directly doing harm.

White House Accord on Super Intelligence Meets Deep Public Distrust The polling figures emerged just as the Trump administration and major technology executives attempted to bolster public confidence. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump hosted a meeting in the Oval Office where tech leaders signed the White House Accord on Super Intelligence. The Trump administration has ordered the federal government to begin referring to artificial intelligence as “super intelligence.” Signatories to the accord promised to implement robust internal safety controls and submit to external audits of frontier models. The document bears signatures from Meta, OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, Google, and Nvidia. Semafor reported that the idea for the accord came from a conversation between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and House Speaker Mike Johnson during a state dinner for Chinese leader Xi Jinping last week. According to Semafor, Zuckerberg talked over a framework of principles with Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, before distributing a draft prior to the Tuesday gathering. Despite these high-level corporate pledges, public skepticism remains profound. Seventy-four percent of poll respondents reported having either “not much” trust (29%) or “none at all” (45%) in the leaders of AI companies. Only 21 percent indicated they hold some trust in these executives. Furthermore, three-fourths of those surveyed declared it very important for the United States to establish guardrails for AI systems.