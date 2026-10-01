Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has fueled NFL comeback rumors by posting on X that he is “ready for something a little colder,” roughly one year after suffering a season-ending torn ACL with the Miami Dolphins, ran.joyn.de reported.

From Miami Reha to Beach Sprints

The 32-year-old wide receiver spent the entire offseason without a contract while recovering from the major knee injury he sustained in late September of last season. Just days before his weather-related post on X, Hill wrote that it was “almost time to get off the couch and get back to work.” Video clips shared on Instagram showed the pass-catcher moving through explosive sprints on a Miami beach, signaling a sharp physical turnaround from July, when he admitted his left leg lacked strength.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed on the “Pat McAfee Show” that Hill has made steady progress in his recovery. Medical staff have advised him to target a return to the playing field “vielleicht irgendwann im Oktober.” Multiple NFL franchises have already registered interest in acquiring the veteran once he receives formal medical clearance.

Climate Speculation Points to Contenders

Hill’s remark about colder weather immediately triggered roster speculation. The Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Baltimore Ravens have been mentioned as teams that could be interested due to thin receiver groups.

Any team that signs the Super-Bowl-Sieger secures a proven offensive weapon. Hill has posted six seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards, twice surpassing 1,700 yards, alongside three double-digit touchdown campaigns and five First Team All-Pro selections.

The Open Question on the Field

Whether an official contract offer materializes in October and which franchise secures his signature remains undetermined as Hill awaits medical clearance to resume contact football.