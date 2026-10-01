Phoenix Area Restaurants Cited for Health Violations in Latest Report

Maricopa County health inspectors cited multiple Valley restaurants for health code violations for September 30, 2026, according to reporting by Arizona’s Family.

Health Code Violations at Valley Dining Establishments

Every week, the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department evaluates local food establishments, targeting major risk factors that threaten public health. For the week ending September 30, 2026, several well-known kitchens failed to meet regulatory standards, accumulating multiple critical violations.

At Bear Creek Golf Course, located at 500 E. Riggs Rd. in Chandler, inspectors documented three distinct infractions. Kitchen staff stored a tray of raw eggs directly over containers of cream cheese, risking cross-contamination. Additionally, the facility’s dishwasher failed to clean properly, and shredded cheese and sausage were held at unsafe, insufficiently cold temperatures.

In Mesa, Kings Chef at 1863 N. Stapley Dr. received three citations. Health officials found that the restaurant lacked required food handler cards for its employees. During the inspection, a cook was observed washing hands without soap, and raw beef was stored in a bag directly above cooked chicken.

Meanwhile, a Safeway location at 1159 W. Chandler Blvd. in Chandler was cited for three separate infrastructure and temperature failures. Inspectors noted that the deli hot case failed to maintain adequate heating, the deli cold case failed to keep items cold enough, and a persistent plumbing problem affected the three-compartment sink.

Temperature Failures and Management Oversight in Phoenix and Mesa

Further north, Amy Pho at 3134 W. Carefree Highway in Phoenix recorded three major health code violations. The establishment operated without a certified food manager on site. Inspectors also discovered two containers of cooked pork held out of proper temperature ranges, alongside cut lettuce and tofu in a cooler that failed to maintain safe cold-holding temperatures.

In Mesa, Chilaquiles Modern Kitchen at 830 W. Southern Ave. faced scrutiny for three critical issues. An employee was observed cutting raw chicken in close proximity to other foods, clean food containers were improperly stored while still wet, and a container of milk was left out of temperature control.

Recognizing Excellence on the Dirty Dining Dean’s List

While several kitchens struggled to pass recent evaluations, Maricopa County also highlighted establishments that earned flawless inspection scores. These top-performing locations secured a spot on the Dirty Dining Dean’s List.

Photo: chilichili.net

Restaurants recognized for perfect health inspection scores include Dave & Buster’s at 2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy. in Tempe, The Arrogant Butcher at 2 E. Jefferson St. in Phoenix, and Mamma Lucy at 6245 E. Bell Rd. in Scottsdale. Additional Dean’s List honorees comprise Red Robin Gourmet Burgers at 1636 S. Stapley Dr. in Mesa, Birdcall at 7025 N. 7th St. in Phoenix, and the Safeway location at 13828 W. Waddell Rd. in Surprise.