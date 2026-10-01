Sycamore Partners in Advanced Talks to Sell Boots to Weston Family

Sycamore Partners is reportedly closing in on a $9bn (£7bn) deal to sell UK pharmacy chain Boots to the Canadian branch of the billionaire Weston family, with an agreement possible as soon as next week, according to reporting by the Financial Times cited by theguardian.com.

The Bottom Line Transaction Value: Sycamore Partners is advancing talks to offload Boots for $9bn (£7bn) just a year after acquiring its parent company, Walgreens Boots Alliance, for $23.7bn.

Sycamore Partners is advancing talks to offload Boots for $9bn (£7bn) just a year after acquiring its parent company, Walgreens Boots Alliance, for $23.7bn. Financial Performance: Boots reported strong recent metrics, with revenues rising 3.2% to £7.5bn and pre-tax profit climbing 25% to £337m in the year leading up to August 2025.

Advanced Talks Between Sycamore and the Weston Family

Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in advanced negotiations to divest the Nottingham-founded pharmacy chain to the Canadian arm of the Weston family. According to gurufocus.com, the transaction values Boots at nearly $9 billion inclusive of debt.

The prospective deal marks a renewed retail push for the Canadian Westons in the UK market. The family previously owned the luxury department store chain Selfridges before offloading it for £4bn in 2022, as noted by theguardian.com. Their current retail footprint includes Canadian supermarket operator Loblaws and pharmacy chain Shoppers Drug Mart.

Weighing the Financial Performance of Boots

The negotiations arrive on the heels of robust financial reporting from the high street chemist. In figures covering the year to the end of August 2025, Boots posted revenues of £7.5bn, representing a 3.2% increase. Pre-tax profits surged by 25% to £337m, driven largely by sustained consumer demand for beauty products and weight-loss treatments.

Photo: London Business News

Digital channels also expanded significantly. According to thegrocer.co.uk, revenue through Boots.com grew by 18.3%.

Implications for the London Stock Exchange

A private sale to the Weston family bypasses an alternative exit strategy previously considered by Sycamore. As londonlovesbusiness.com reported, private equity backers evaluated a London flotation via an initial public offering to return Boots to the London Stock Exchange.

Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell, told londonlovesbusiness.com that avoiding an IPO represents a major setback for the exchange. “This would be a major blow to the London Stock Exchange which has desperately been trying to attract more companies to float in London,” Coatsworth stated, emphasizing that Boots is precisely the type of recognizable high street name capable of drawing retail investor participation.

Future Timeline and Corporate Next Steps

With corporate talks reportedly reaching an advanced stage, a formal agreement between Sycamore Partners and the Weston family investment vehicle Wittington Investments could materialize as early as next week. Representatives for Boots and Sycamore Partners have declined to comment on the ongoing negotiations, while representatives for the Weston family have similarly withheld official statements.

The transaction encompasses the core UK operations of Boots, which maintains an estate of 1,800 stores and employs approximately 51,000 workers, including roughly 6,000 staff members based at its Beeston headquarters near Nottingham.

Metric Boots Financial Data (2025) Total Revenue £7.5bn (+3.2% YoY) Pre-Tax Profit £337m (+25% YoY) Digital Revenue Growth +18.3% (Boots.com) Store Count 1,800 locations across the UK Total Workforce ~51,000 employees

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.