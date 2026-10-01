Bassirou Diomaye Faye calls for cancer mobilization

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has called for a collective mobilization against breast and cervical cancers at the opening of Octobre Rose. In a statement posted to social media, the Head of State declared, “Octobre Rose s’ouvre aujourd’hui. Tout au long de ce mois, notre pays se mobilise contre les cancers du sein et du col de l’utérus,” emphasizing that early detection allows for better medical care. The President also invited parents to have their daughters vaccinated against the human papillomavirus (HPV), which is responsible for the majority of cervical cancers, noting that this recommendation is part of a preventive and awareness-raising approach directed at families.

Presidential Directives for National Healthcare Overhaul

Following a Council of Ministers meeting on September 30, 2026, at the Palais de la République, the government has placed the fight against cancer among the priorities of the national health policy. The President instructed the Minister of Health and Public Hygiene to implement an inclusive National Cancer Control Plan featuring a systematic prevention track tailored for communities and partners.

These directives mandate improved access to treatments and medications, placing a distinct emphasis on children. Furthermore, the President requested the Prime Minister to take urgent measures to accelerate the completion and commissioning of the National Oncology Center in Diamniadio.

Data and Human Toll Behind the Campaign

The Senegalese League Against Cancer (LISCA) held an opening walk on September 27 that drew roughly 3,400 participants. LISCA President Fatma Guenoune released new data on the disease. She stated that there are approximately 2,220 new cases of breast cancer annually in Senegal, with a mortality of more than 1,300. Guenoune noted that breast cancer remains one of the most frequent cancers in Senegal, while cervical cancer is in regression compared to breast cancer.

Photo: SeneNews

First Lady Absa Faye, accompanied by the Minister of Health and Social Action, dedicated the opening march to patients confronting the illness. “La marche d’aujourd’hui est dédiée à toutes les femmes qui sont en train d’affronter le cancer avec courage et dignité, à celles qui l’ont surmonté et à celles qui nous ont malheureusement quittées,” she stated, highlighting how fear, lack of information, and difficulties in accessing care continue to impede timely diagnoses. Through the Fondation nationale Sénégal-Solidaire, she reaffirmed her commitment alongside LISCA and other associations.

Community Solidarity and the Human Cost of Diagnosis

Beyond clinical statistics, public health advocates emphasize the psychological toll accompanying a cancer diagnosis, including the isolation experienced by patients whose daily lives, family roles, and self-image are upended by the disease.