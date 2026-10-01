A late-night grease fire at a Rockville Korean restaurant caused more than $500,000 in damage, forcing the evacuation of customers and workers while drawing over 75 firefighters to the scene, according to local officials. The blaze broke out Wednesday night at the KPOT Korean BBQ and Hot Pot located in the Montrose Crossing shopping center.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to the restaurant at 5550 Randolph Road near Nebel Street at approximately 9 p.m., according to spokesperson Pete Piringer. Investigators determined that the fire originated in the first-floor dining area at a tableside hot pot and grill, where a grease fire ignited within a tableside exhaust vent and ductwork. The flames then traveled upward through the duct system into the second floor of the two-story strip mall, creating visible smoke across the structure.

Despite the rapid extension of the fire, first responders knocked down the blaze quickly. Piringer reported that no active flames were visible by the time crews continued their work to extinguish remaining hotspots and clear smoke from the interior. All patrons and staff managed to evacuate safely, and officials confirmed zero injuries resulting from the incident.

Fire officials placed the preliminary damage estimate at greater than $500,000. In addition to suppression crews, building code enforcement and health inspectors were dispatched to the commercial complex.

Water Supply Operations During the Response

The emergency response unfolded just hours after regional utility officials lifted water restrictions across the area. Piringer noted that firefighters faced no operational hurdles regarding water availability during the incident. The response followed a decision by WSSC Water to lift an essential-water-use-only request for residents across Montgomery and Prince George’s counties on Wednesday evening.

“All the area hydrants were working and we were able to deliver quite a few gallons of water on this fire,” Piringer said.

Regulatory and Structural Follow-Up

With the flames extinguished and the smoke cleared by late Wednesday night, investigative and regulatory teams took over the scene. Code enforcement officers and health inspectors remained on-site.