Gomutuo: 350.000 euro mortgage monthly payments and costs

A 350,000-euro fixed-rate mortgage over 30 years costs approximately 1,641 euros per month, requiring a minimum net monthly household income of 4,972 euros to maintain the standard banking threshold where the payment equals one-third of earnings, according to calculations published by GoMutuo on September 29, 2026.

The Bottom Line

Borrowers targeting this loan size must clear an upfront capital hurdle exceeding 109,000 euros, covering an 87,500-euro down payment and transaction duties.

Exceeding the 250,000-euro threshold disqualifies applicants from state-backed schemes including the Consap First Home Guarantee and the Gasparrini mortgage suspension fund.

Monthly Amortization Costs Across Terms and Rates

Duration Type Estimated TAN Monthly Payment Total Interest Minimum Net Income 10 Years Fixed 4.00% 3,544 € 75,230 € 10,738 € 10 Years Variable 3.12% 3,399 € 57,886 € 10,300 € 20 Years Fixed 4.01% 2,123 € 159,466 € 6,433 € 20 Years Variable 3.12% 1,962 € 120,924 € 5,946 € 30 Years Fixed 3.85% 1,641 € 240,698 € 4,972 € 30 Years Variable 3.12% 1,498 € 189,410 € 4,540 €

The baseline figures reflect market data recorded on September 29, 2026. Alternative simulations illustrate lender offers, such as a 15-year fixed product at a 2.70% TAN with a monthly installment of 2,366.86 euros, or a 30-year variable green mortgage featuring a 2.50% TAN and a 1,382.92-euro monthly outlay.

Upfront Capital Requirements and Property Valuations

Securing a 350,000-euro loan requires substantial liquidity before closing. Because retail banks typically cap loan-to-value (LTV) ratios at 80% of the lower of the purchase price or independent appraisal, a 350,000-euro financing package necessitates a residential property valuation of at least 437,500 euros alongside an 87,500-euro cash down payment. Additional closing costs—including notary fees, technical appraisals, and bank processing—add between 21,875 and 26,250 euros, bringing total upfront capital requirements to between 109,375 and 113,750 euros before accounting for real estate agency commissions.

Tax liabilities vary significantly based on buyer eligibility. Under Article 18 of D.P.R. 601/1973, the substitute tax on mortgage financing is set at 0.25% (875 euros) for primary residences, but jumps to 2% (7,000 euros) for secondary properties or buyers lacking first-home status.

Loss of Public Guarantees and Tax Caps Above 250,000 Euros

Financing demands exceeding 250,000 euros forfeit access to key state safety nets. Consap documentation confirms that the First Home Guarantee fund is restricted to loans capped at 250,000 euros, meaning even borrowers under 36 years of age must independently source the full 87,500-euro down payment. Similarly, the Gasparrini fund—which allows borrowers to suspend mortgage installments during employment termination or suspension crises—excludes facilities above 250,000 euros.

Tax deductions for primary residence interest under Article 15 of the Consolidated Income Tax Act (TUIR) are capped at an annual 19% deduction on interest calculated against a maximum threshold of 4,000 euros, yielding a ceiling benefit of 760 euros per year. On a 350,000-euro, 30-year facility, initial annual interest charges near 13,364 euros, meaning only a fraction qualifies for the deduction during the first 24 years of amortization. Furthermore, the Italian Revenue Agency (Agenzia delle Entrate) stipulates that co-borrowers must split this single statutory ceiling rather than doubling it.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.