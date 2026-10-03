Two Iranian Men Charged Over Alleged Terror Plot Targeting Manchester’s Jewish Community

Two Iranian nationals have been charged by British authorities with planning a terrorist attack against the Jewish community in Manchester. Rahman Salehi, 34, and Salam Ahmadyan, 36, are accused of trying to acquire components for an improvised explosive device to target the community on or before Yom Kippur.

Manchester Arrests Preceded Yom Kippur

Counterterrorism police arrested Salehi and Ahmadyan in Manchester on September 20, coinciding with the Jewish Day of Atonement. Investigators allege the two men tried to secure equipment for a bomb and conducted reconnaissance on potential targets. The Crown Prosecution Service formally charged them with preparing to commit an act of terrorism. Detectives stated that the suspects communicated with an overseas third party potentially located in Iran. Both men are scheduled to appear at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Photo: GB News

Police stated the suspects allegedly obtained a document titled Steps for Making [a] Powder Chlorine and Car Brake Oil/Fluid Bomb alongside video instructions for building an improvised explosive device. Police stated the pair used encrypted messaging applications to coordinate their acquisition of materials.

Home Office Details Small Boat Arrivals

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stated that both Salehi and Ahmadyan arrived in the United Kingdom via small boats from Europe several years ago. The suspects arrived in 2020 and 2023. One man received asylum while the other maintains a live asylum claim. Mahmood emphasized that the Iranian regime actively targets Jewish communities and attempts to silence overseas critics through proxies and criminal networks. Iran has consistently denied involvement in such plots.

Photo: theguardian.com

Suspect Name Age Location Arrival Method Asylum Status Rahman Salehi 34 Salford Small boat Not specified Salam Ahmadyan 36 Liverpool Small boat Not specified

Broader Security Context and Unconnected Airbase Plot

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, senior national coordinator for counterterrorism policing, noted that the arrests occur amid rising antisemitic incidents across the UK. Greater Manchester Police Deputy Chief Constable Terry Woods confirmed robust policing plans across Jewish communities will remain active throughout the High Holy Days.

Detectives confirmed that the Manchester terror plot has no connection to a separate investigation involving an alleged plot targeting RAF Fairford, an airbase in western England used by the United States military. A 25-year-old dual British-Iranian national was arrested in London in connection with the Fairford incident.