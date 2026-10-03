Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Reports Over $250 Million in Income for First Year in Office

Howard Lutnick Reports $250 Million in Income Amid Cabinet Transition

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reported at least $250 million in income and proceeds during his first year in government, driven largely by distributions from the financial firms he vacated upon entering the Trump administration. According to a 74-page financial disclosure obtained by CNBC from the Office of Government Ethics, the largest single payment was a $192 million tax distribution from Cantor Fitzgerald, handled under an ethics agreement signed before taking office.

The Bottom Line Massive Payouts: Lutnick’s 2025 financial disclosures reveal at least $250 million in total income, anchored by a $192 million tax distribution from Cantor Fitzgerald .

Lutnick’s 2025 financial disclosures reveal at least $250 million in total income, anchored by a $192 million tax distribution from . Asset Rebalancing: The Commerce Secretary divested at least $259 million in assets while allocating at least $166 million into US Treasury securities and broad-market funds like an S&P 500 ETF.

The Commerce Secretary divested at least $259 million in assets while allocating at least $166 million into US Treasury securities and broad-market funds like an S&P 500 ETF. Ongoing Holdings: Despite relinquishing hundreds of corporate leadership posts, Lutnick retains approximately 40 active outside positions connected to trusts, real estate entities, and LLCs.

Dismantling a Wall Street Empire for Government Service

When Howard Lutnick assumed his role as Commerce Secretary in February 2025, he stepped down from leadership positions at hundreds of entities, including Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC Group, and Newmark. Day-to-day control of Cantor Fitzgerald has since passed to his two eldest sons.

Photo: qz.com

The disclosures filed with the Office of Government Ethics outline multiple streams of residual compensation from these former holdings. Alongside the $192 million tax distribution from Cantor Fitzgerald, Lutnick reported $14.1 million in salary and bonuses from BGC Group, supplemented by more than $5 million in restricted stock units. Commercial real estate services firm Newmark contributed $4.2 million in salary and bonus alongside a $19.6 million generation from a partnership unit exchange.

Portfolio Liquidation and Treasury Allocations

To satisfy federal conflict-of-interest requirements, Lutnick executed extensive portfolio adjustments throughout the year. CNBC’s calculations indicate he sold at least $259 million in assets, liquidating stakes valued at over $50 million each across Newmark, BGC Group, Cantor Fitzgerald, and CF Group Management.

Photo: economictimes.indiatimes.com

Concurrently, capital flowed heavily into fixed-income instruments and benchmark equity funds. Lutnick reported at least $166 million in new purchases, directing funds into Treasury instruments and broad-market funds. These transactions included a single S&P 500 exchange-traded fund position exceeding $50 million, alongside two separate Fidelity Treasury fund purchases each topping $50 million.

Asset Category / Transaction Type Reported Value Range / Minimum Primary Entities Involved Tax Distribution $192 million Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Divestments At least $259 million Newmark, BGC Group, Cantor Fitzgerald, CF Group Management Treasury & ETF Purchases At least $166 million S&P 500 ETF, Fidelity Treasury Funds Salary, Bonus & Unit Exchanges $37.9 million combined BGC Group, Newmark

Retained Affiliations and Remaining Real Estate Holdings

Even after severing executive ties with his primary commercial enterprises, Lutnick’s disclosure details approximately 40 active outside positions, most of them connected to trusts, real estate entities, and other LLCs. Because federal transparency regulations utilize broad reporting value buckets rather than exact net worth figures, the 74-page document does not provide a definitive valuation of his total wealth, though it confirms his standing as one of the wealthiest members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.