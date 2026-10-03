1,747 Arrests Recorded in a Single Day During Student Protests Across France

À travers la semaine, le ministre de l’Intérieur a enregistré 1.747 personnes interpellées pour une seule journée amid student protests et des violences urbaines recensées à proximité de 158 établissements. It was announced that more than 5,000 arrests have been made since Monday, driven by what authorities described as a shift from social protest to actions using modes of urban violence.

The Bottom Line Demographic Footprint: Paris police data indicates that 85% of arrested individuals in the Paris agglomeration are minors, with 90% apprehended within their department of residence. Enforcement Escalation: Minister of the Interior Laurent Nuñez stated the consigne is to “use all intermediate armament,” while five police officers are subject to a referral to the Inspection générale de la Police nationale (IGPN).

Urban Violence Surrounds 158 Facilities as Police Deploy Intermediate Armament

The situation around French high schools evolved as protests involved actions using modes of urban violence. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez confirmed on the 20H broadcast of TF1 that “urban violence” was recorded near 158 establishments on Friday, bringing cumulative arrests to more than 5,000 since Monday.

When questioned regarding injuries sustained by students during police interventions, Nuñez maintained that while “no restraint instruction” was given, the instruction is also “to use all intermediate armament.” The goal is “to put an end to abuses and excesses with proportionality and restraint,” according to the minister, who added that five police officers are subject to a referral to the IGPN. Multiple physical assaults on school leadership have been reported, including the slight injury of the principal at Blaise Pascal high school in Rouen, the principal at Elisa Lemonnier high school in Le Petit-Quevilly, and the principal of Maurice Genevoix high school in Ingré.

Parisian Authorities Cite Outside Agitators and Social Media Amplification

The profile of those detained reveals a shift in the movement. The Paris prefecture of police noted that from a social contestation, the movement arrived at actions whose authors use modes of urban violence. Data indicates that 85% of those taken into custody in the Paris agglomeration are minors. Authorities emphasized that many are high school students “but not necessarily from the high schools in the vicinity of which they commit exactions.”

Photo: cnews.fr

Government officials have pointed to political manipulation by small groups and La France Insoumise, as well as the role of social networks. Nuñez identified the role of social networks and that of a political formation, La France insoumise, as factors in the mobilization. Trade unions representing school administrators have pushed back against the violence, with Christelle Kauffmann, deputy general secretary of the SNPDEN-Unsa union, stating that targeting heads of establishments is the wrong subject, noting that principals do not have, for example, the means to go from 35 to 25 in a terminale class.

Ministry of Education Closes 400 High Schools Ahead of Academic Deadlines

To address the worry of adolescents and their families, some establishments are considering remote learning. Concurrently, officials are addressing the situation with a plan for replacements and a reflection on school rhythms, as promised by Édouard Geffray following exchanges at the Ministry of National Education.

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