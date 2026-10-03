FAA says Boeing 737 MAX software glitch is not safety issue

The Federal Aviation Administration determined that a software glitch in certain Boeing 737 MAX flight computers does not pose an in-flight safety issue, clearing a path toward certification for the long-delayed MAX 10 variant.

Corrective Action Review Board Convenes in Seattle

Federal aviation regulators convened an internal corrective action review board on Friday to evaluate whether a routine cockpit software update constituted an unsafe condition. The panel, comprised of internal experts on airframes, flight controls, propulsion, and flight testing, concluded that pilots retain full control of the aircraft.

The software anomaly emerges specifically after a missed approach when flight crews alter their preprogrammed flight path. Under these exact conditions, the vertical navigation mode, which automates a plane’s vertical flight path, can disengage. This forces pilots to fly manually without certain autopilot functions and requires additional steps to re-engage automated tools on subsequent approaches, as reported by Reuters.

Canadian carrier WestJet first flagged the software behavior to Boeing in 2024 after discovering the anomaly during an entry-into-service test flight. Senior officials at the U.S. regulator were alerted to the issue in August. Despite the timeline, WestJet reported no occurrences of this condition during normal line operations, noting in a staff memo that the anomaly requires a very specific sequence of events to manifest.

Airlines Revert to Older Software Versions

Major U.S. carriers including Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines told Boeing they did not want new MAX jets delivered with the flawed software. Instead, these operators requested an earlier version of the flight computer software while the regulatory analysis was underway. Industry officials expressed initial concern that managing the failure of an automated navigation feature could increase pilot workload during a go-around maneuver, particularly in bad weather at low altitudes.

Photo: reuters.com

Financial analysts at Jefferies estimated in a research note that Boeing has nearly 1,500 MAX 10 aircraft on order from global airlines. The resolution of the review board clears a late hurdle for the MAX 10, keeping the aircraft on track for certification as soon as later this month. Retail investor sentiment on Stocktwits remained extremely bullish with high message volumes following Friday’s regulatory announcement, even as BA stock has lost roughly 10% year-to-date.

Boeing Prepares Airline Guidance and Special Bulletins

Boeing will issue a formal bulletin to airlines outlining precise procedures for pilots to recognize and respond to the software anomaly should it occur during flight. In tandem with the manufacturer’s guidance, the FAA will issue a special airworthiness information bulletin to U.S. airlines and foreign regulators. Boeing stated that its engineers are actively working on the next software update and will continue to follow the lead of the FAA as teams coordinate formal procedures for flight crews.