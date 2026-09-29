Boeing 737 MAX 10 Certification Delayed by Software Issue, FAA Says

The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed that a newly revealed software glitch affecting certain Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will delay regulatory certification for the long-awaited MAX 10. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford announced the setback on Monday, September 28, 2026, noting the agency must evaluate how the automated flight guidance anomaly impacts pilot workload before granting final approval.

Software Bug Triggers Automated Flight Mode Reversion

The technical issue arises when pilots veer from a preprogrammed flight path using the vertical navigation system. Instead of maintaining the desired profile, the affected software configuration abruptly drops the aircraft out of vertical navigation mode and switches to a simpler level of automation. This unexpected shift requires flight crews to execute extra manual inputs to stabilize the aircraft for a subsequent landing approach. GE Aerospace manufactures the underlying software, and the company stated it is working closely with Boeing to support the regulator’s ongoing evaluation.

Boeing first flagged the software flaw to operators last month. The company and federal regulators emphasize that the underlying anomaly does not mean current in-service MAX aircraft are unsafe. Bedford compared the incident to a minor bug found in a smartphone operating system or a routine software patch update. However, the regulatory focus centers squarely on human factors and the “workload component” placed on pilots during high-stress operational moments, such as missed approaches caused by runway obstructions.

FAA delays Boeing 737 MAX 10 approval due to software glitch

Production and Financial Impact on Boeing’s Largest Variant

The certification delay pushes back the timeline for the 737 MAX 10, which serves as the largest variant in Boeing’s single-aisle family and a vital component of its commercial recovery. CEO Kelly Ortberg told investors earlier this month that Boeing had completed all flight testing for the variant and anticipated certification arriving very shortly. Those optimistic projections have now stalled as the FAA continues its exhaustive safety review process.

Market reaction to the news was immediate and severe. Boeing shares dropped nearly 7% on Monday following the announcement of the regulatory hold. Financial analysts from RBC Capital noted in a Monday investor report that the MAX 7 and MAX 10 variants account for approximately 37% of Boeing’s total MAX backlog, representing 254 and 1,535 orders respectively. While Boeing had not factored any deliveries for the MAX 7 or MAX 10 into its official 2026 guidance, the cascading production and delivery friction threatens future financial performance and complicates ongoing efforts to restore institutional trust with regulators.

Boeing flags software issue with 737 Max

Distinction From Historical Flight Control Issues

Federal regulators were quick to differentiate the current software glitch from the catastrophic flaws that grounded the global 737 fleet following the 2018 and 2019 fatal crashes of the MAX 8. Those tragic incidents involved the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS, which erroneously forced aircraft noses downward without adequate pilot override capability.

Bedford clarified during his Monday briefing that the current vertical navigation glitch does not wrest control away from the flight crew. The pilots remain fully in command of the airliner and undergo rigorous training for missed-approach scenarios. Nevertheless, until the FAA concludes its safety review and approves a targeted software patch developed by Boeing, the final regulatory green light for the MAX 10 remains on hold.