Valparaiso University Men’s Golf Struggles at Badger Invitational

Valparaiso University men’s golf sits 18th on the team leaderboard at 606 after the second round of the Badger Invitational at University Ridge on Monday. Redshirt junior Ryan Somerville posted the team’s low round with a 3-over 75, leaving the Beacons holding a five-stroke cushion over Oakland.

Course Management and Slow Starts Plague the Beacons

Playing the par-72, 7,286-yard University Ridge course in Madison, Wisconsin, the Beacons struggled to find footing after starting their second round on the 10th hole. Head coach Dave Gring pointed to that specific stretch as a primary catalyst for the team’s struggles. The squad played the opening five holes at 10-over par, derailed by compounding mistakes.

For the round, Valparaiso managed just six birdies. That output proved insufficient when paired with three double bogeys, two triple bogeys, and a disastrous 9 on a par-4.

Photo: mutigers.com

Individual Performances Highlighted by Somerville and Samaan

Ryan Somerville (Aurora, Ontario) provided the bright spot of the day for Valparaiso, replicating his opening-round score with a 3-over 75. After teeing off on the 10th, Somerville played his back nine at 1-under par, sinking crucial birdies on holes 15 and 17. He enters the final round tied for 67th out of 100 competitors at 150 overall.

Player Round 2 Score 36-Hole Total Leaderboard Position Tyler Samaan (Fr.) 78 (+6) 147 T-46 Rob Politza (Jr.) 76 (+4) 149 T-64 Ryan Somerville (R-Jr.) 75 (+3) 150 T-67

Freshman Tyler Samaan (Elgin, Ill.) holds the lowest 36-hole aggregate for the Beacons. Samaan carded a 6-over 78 on Monday to bring his tournament total to 147, placing him tied for 46th. Junior Rob Politza (Lemont, Ill.) finished second on the squad for the day and the tournament, shooting a 76 to reach 149 (t-64). Politza played his first 16 holes at even par before dropping four strokes over the final two holes.

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Looking Ahead to the Final Round at University Ridge

Southern Miss commands the tournament at 564 on the team leaderboard, while Southern Miss’s Jake Moffitt paces the individual field at 9-under par. Valparaiso sits at 606, holding a precarious five-stroke advantage over 19th-place Oakland with 18 holes remaining.

Coach Gring emphasized the mental demands required to close out the 54-hole event. The team must tighten shot execution and display greater resilience through adversity. The third and final round gets underway on Tuesday, with live scoring available via Clippd.