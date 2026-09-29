Michael Reiziger explains Ruud Nijstad’s absence and Barcelona interest

Jong Oranje head coach Michael Reiziger has addressed the exclusion of FC Twente defender Ruud Nijstad from his recent matchday squad against Norway, citing a need for the 18-year-old to acclimatize to the international setup. Despite significant interest from FC Barcelona, Reiziger maintains a cautious, long-term development plan for the prospect.

Michael Reiziger Balances Development and Demand for Ruud Nijstad

Tactical Integration and the “Barcelona” Question

Ruud Nijstad’s absence from the starting XI against Norway was not a reflection of his defensive technical ability, but rather a strategic decision by Reiziger. Speaking to Spanish outlet SPORT, the coach emphasized the importance of the transitional period for young players entering the national team environment. “Ruud is for the first time with us and has to get used to it a little bit,” Reiziger explained. “That is why we decided to give him some time, but we want to keep an eye on him and have him with us.” The tape shows that while Nijstad has established himself as a baseline starter for FC Twente—a rarity for an 18-year-old in the Eredivisie—the leap to the international level requires a nuanced understanding of the high-press, possession-oriented system that Reiziger favors. By keeping him within the camp, the coaching staff can accelerate his tactical literacy without the pressure of a competitive matchday debut.

Front-Office Bridging: The Barcelona Stance

The interest from FC Barcelona is not merely speculative. Reiziger, who logged 255 appearances for Barcelona during his own decorated playing career, is uniquely positioned to evaluate the fit. “He has a long career ahead of him and very little experience, but he is already a base player at Twente,” Reiziger noted. He views the player’s future at the highest level as inevitable, provided there is patience.

Comparison of Youth Development Philosophies

Reiziger drew a parallel between the Dutch approach to youth development and the current methodology at Camp Nou. While the Netherlands has a storied history of trusting teenagers in the Eredivisie, Reiziger acknowledges that Barcelona’s recent reliance on players like Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí represents a more aggressive, high-stakes integration strategy.

Factor Status Age 18 Current Club FC Twente International Status Jong Oranje (First Call-up) Barcelona Interest Confirmed (Summer Bid/Winter Target)

The contrast is clear: while Barcelona is forced by circumstance and philosophy to throw prospects into the deep end, Reiziger is utilizing the Jong Oranje window to build a foundation. As the winter transfer window approaches, the pressure on FC Twente will only intensify. With the next fixture against Slovenia set for this coming Friday at 18:00, all eyes will be on whether the coaching staff deems Nijstad ready for his debut. Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.