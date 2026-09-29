All 429 Deluxe Pack Mega Cards Revealed for Pocket

The Deluxe Pack: Mega expansion for Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket launches on September 29, 2026, bringing 429 cards from previous expansions alongside a guaranteed rare pull in every four-card pack. The limited-time set marks the final release of the B series.

Deluxe Pack: Mega Content, Release Timeline, and Guaranteed Pulls Players preparing for the digital expansion can access the set for a limited window running from September 30 through October 29, 2026, with availability beginning on September 29 in select time zones according to reporting from Pokebeach. Unlike standard packs, each four-card booster in the expansion guarantees at least one card of four-diamond rarity or higher based on set details. A recent app update automatically sorts these reissued cards into their original expansions to simplify collection tracking.

Upcoming October App Reworks and Community Features Alongside the card release, the application is scheduled for a comprehensive overhaul toward the end of October 2026. The Pokémon Company announced that the update will introduce a community decks feature, allowing players to search for public builds and construct them using cards they currently own. While existing rental decks will be deleted, users will gain the ability to rent decks containing cards from the latest booster packs for unlimited use across solo and versus battles. Photo: gonintendo.com Pokemon TCG Pocket – Every New And Returning Card Confirmed For Deluxe Pack: Mega The upcoming changes also affect existing solo content and purchasing options. Theme deck lists, deck missions, and current step-up battles will be retired, making way for a reworked solo-battle system featuring escalating difficulty stages. Additionally, Release Celebration Poké Gold deals will no longer be available once the new series begins, marking a final opportunity for players to acquire them in-game or via the official web store.

Ranked Match Season B4b SP and Special In-Game Events A packed calendar of events accompanies the launch to help Trainers expand their collections and test their strategies. A mass outbreak event running from late September to early October will introduce parallel foil cards to rare and bonus picks, accompanied by missions offering shop tickets according to official event schedules. Instagram Pokémon TCG Pocket Announces “MEGA” Premium Booster Pack Launch on September 30

Ranked Match Season B4b SP: Trainers can earn extra rank points, backed by an expanded win streak bonus scaling up to ten consecutive victories.

Trainers can earn extra rank points, backed by an expanded win streak bonus scaling up to ten consecutive victories. Wonder Pick Event: Promo cards featuring Charmander and Drampa enter wonder picks, with dedicated missions yielding shop tickets redeemable for the promo cards according to the rollout details.