Radio Waves Coming From an Alien Planet May Be a Cosmic First

Astronomers have directly detected radio emissions from the gas giant exoplanet Beta Pictoris b using the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa. The preprint study from Harvard and University of Oregon researchers marks the first time such planetary radio signals have been isolated from a host star.

Located approximately 63 light-years from Earth in the constellation of Pictor, the Beta Pictoris planetary system is a young celestial neighborhood estimated to be roughly 23 million years old, or less than 1 percent the age of our own solar system. First discovered in 2008 using the Very Large Telescope, the central star hosts a circumstellar disk of gas and dust alongside multiple massive planets. Among them is Beta Pictoris b, a gas giant weighing between 9 and 13 times the mass of Jupiter. The planet orbits its host star at a distance comparable to the separation between the sun and Saturn, taking over 23 Earth years to complete a single revolution.

Because the planet is young and hot, and sits at a wide angular separation from a magnetically quiet host star, it presents an ideal target for observational astronomy. Researchers from Harvard and the University of Oregon capitalized on these conditions by turning South Africa’s MeerKAT radio telescope array toward the system. By using the known fixed locations of distant quasars as navigational lighthouses, the team managed to isolate the faint planetary broadcast from the blinding radio glare of the host star. Scientists Just Detected a Radio Signal Coming From an Alien Planet Harvard Scientists Detect Radio Signal Coming Directly From Planet Outside the Solar System

Auroral Radio Bursts and Planetary Magnetism

The detected signals consist of rapid, recurring, and highly circularly polarized bursts alongside persistent emissions at frequencies ranging from 0.85 to 3.5 GHz. Scientists attribute these broadcasts to natural auroral activity rather than artificial transmissions. As Kevin Ortiz Ceballos from the Harvard & Smithsonian’s Center for Astrophysics and his coauthors noted, We attribute the radio emission to magnetosphere-ionosphere coupling at Beta Pictoris b.

Photo: Futurism

According to the study, two natural processes can produce radio emission in exoplanets: magnetic reconnection, when a planet orbits very close to its star and its magnetic field interacts directly with the star’s field, and auroral activity, where energetic charged particles from the star interact with the planet’s upper atmosphere. These processes generate radio waves through mechanisms similar to those observed on Earth and other solar system planets.

Charged particles become trapped in the gas giant’s powerful magnetic field, accelerating as the planet rotates and releasing energy in the form of radio waves. This phenomenon mirrors the electron cyclotron maser instability responsible for auroral radio emissions on Earth, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, as well as on cold brown dwarfs. Crucially, because the highest frequency of this emission scales directly with magnetic field strength, the detection allowed the team to calculate a minimum magnetic field strength for the exoplanet of about 1.25 kilogauss—making it more than 300 times stronger than Jupiter’s field and marking the first direct measurement of its kind for an exoplanet.

First-Ever Radio Signals Detected From Exoplanet Beta Pictoris b

Groundbreaking Radio Detection Confirmed by Preprint

While astronomers have previously captured indirect or tentative hints of planetary radio signatures, past efforts could never definitively separate the broadcast from the host star. The MeerKAT observations provide the first unambiguous localization of radio emissions directly to an extrasolar planet. The findings were detailed in a study posted on the arXiv preprint server.

First Direct Radio Signal Detected from an Exoplanet: Beta Pictoris b

Researchers involved in the study stated that astronomers have been searching for radio signals from exoplanets for some time, with previous detections being tentative and indirect. This discovery represents the first truly convincing direct detection, offering a new avenue for studying exoplanetary magnetic fields.

Instead, the discovery provides a powerful new toolkit for studying distant worlds. Understanding exoplanetary magnetic fields is vital for evaluating planetary habitability. A strong magnetic field protects a planet's atmosphere from harm caused by solar winds and high-energy radiation that could otherwise strip away gases over time, much like Earth's magnetic field preserves its atmosphere.

Unresolved Questions and Future Observations

Although the preprint has been shared with the scientific community, it awaits formal peer review. Researchers plan to refine their models of dynamo-scaling predictions for young, massive giant planets as more radio telescope data becomes available.