Lenovo Googlebook 15: AI-Powered Laptop with Gemini, 47 TOPS, and Lightweight Design

Lenovo has unveiled the Googlebook 15, a 15-inch lightweight laptop powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor and Gemini Intelligence, delivering up to 47 TOPS of AI performance. Hitting the market starting October 4, 2026, at an entry price of 1,199 euros, the device features a 2.8K OLED touchscreen and a sub-1.3 kg chassis.

Hardware Architecture and Performance Metrics

The inclusion of an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor pushes client-side inference capabilities to a maximum of 47 TOPS (Trillions of Operations Per Second). This hardware configuration supports up to 32 GB of memory and 512 GB of internal storage. Despite packing these compute blocks, the magnesium-aluminum chassis maintains a strict weight profile under 1.3 kilograms.

Yet Lenovo has engineered this chassis to balance a robust 70 Wh battery pack, rated for up to 12.5 hours of continuous runtime. Visual output is driven by a 15-inch OLED touchscreen boasting a 2.8K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

Introducing the Lenovo Googlebook 15 – Designed for Gemini Intelligence & syncs with your phone

Gemini Intelligence Integration and Productivity Enhancements

Google’s Gemini ecosystem forms the operational core of the Googlebook series, which debuted on September 21, 2026. The Googlebook 15 uses this integration to introduce native UI shortcuts like Magic Pointer. This utility extends traditional mouse movement, allowing users to execute complex tasks by gesturing with the cursor, such as selecting two distinct onscreen images to automatically stitch together a poster or instantly parsing dates into a calendar app.

Dictation and text input receive an overhaul via the Rambler tool. Triggered through a dedicated hardware key, Rambler filters out verbal filler words and applies contextual formatting directly to voice-to-text transcriptions. Ecosystem continuity is maintained through deep synchronization with Android devices, streamlining app access and cross-platform file transfers.

Photo: diariodia.es

Peripherals, Pricing, and Market Availability

Physical interaction relies on a precise haptic touchpad supporting multi-finger gestures like two-finger drag-to-zoom. Audio output comes via a quad-speaker array featuring Dolby Atmos certification. On the exterior, an ambient Glowbar lighting strip displays battery levels and charging status even when the laptop lid remains closed.

Retail bundles include a twelve-month subscription to Google AI Pro, granting expanded access to Gemini features alongside 5 terabytes of cloud storage. Users can also pair the laptop with the optional Lenovo AI Mouse for single-click Gemini invocation. Available starting Sunday, October 4, 2026, the baseline configuration carries an MSRP starting at 1,199 euros.