Abdifateh Hassan arrested after Columbus tow truck theft and bank crash

When a routine traffic obstruction at a busy Columbus intersection spirals into the grand theft of a commercial tow truck and an indoor bank intrusion, the boundary between everyday municipal nuisance and surreal criminal enterprise vanishes entirely. The incident terminated inside a Chase Bank branch on Sawmill Road, according to local law enforcement reports.

Stalled Toyota Blocks West Side Intersection

The sequence of events underscores the unpredictable hazards faced by municipal responders and private contractors alike. Around 9:18 a.m. on Monday, Columbus police units dispatched to a west Columbus intersection found a Toyota Camry blocking the active roadway. To restore normal traffic flow, officers requested assistance from Pro-Tow, a local towing and recovery service, to clear the obstruction.

What should have been a standard impoundment instead triggered a volatile confrontation. The registered owner of the stalled Toyota Camry, identified by investigators as Abdifateh Hassan, engaged the tow truck driver and the responding police officers in a heated verbal dispute. While law enforcement personnel remained occupied with paperwork and the tow truck driver stepped outside the vehicle cab, the situation fractured completely.

Tow Truck Commandeered in Sudden Takeover

Investigators state that Hassan abruptly bypassed the driver, climbed into the commercial tow truck, and accelerated away from the scene. Multiple officers witnessed the sudden commandeering of the heavy-duty vehicle and immediately initiated emergency protocols, activating cruiser lights and sirens in an attempt to halt the unauthorized departure.

High-Speed Transit Ends in Bank Lobby

Ignoring explicit police commands, Hassan maintained control of the stolen Pro-Tow vehicle, leading cruisers on a high-stakes transit across west Columbus. The erratic journey finally concluded several miles away at 6591 Sawmill Road, where the vehicle crashed or came to a halt near the entrance of a commercial Chase Bank branch. Abandoning the truck cab, Hassan fled on foot directly into the financial institution, where pursuing officers quickly converged on the suspect and executed an apprehension inside the lobby.

Cooperation Promised as Charges Loom

Representatives for Pro-Tow confirmed their intent to fully cooperate with prosecutors, ensuring that formal criminal charges will be pursued against Hassan for the brazen theft and subsequent flight from justice.