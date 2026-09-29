Contemporary Family Home Redefines Modern Farmhouse Style in Israel’s Sharon Region

Architects Sarah and Nirit Frenkel Reinterpret the Modern Farmhouse Aesthetic in Israel’s Sharon Region

Designed by Sarah and Nirit Frenkel of Frenkel Architecture & Interior Design, a newly built 400-square-meter family home on a one-dunam plot in Israel’s Sharon region offers a contemporary update to the classic Modern Farmhouse aesthetic. Completed for a couple in their forties and their three children, the residence balances natural warmth with precise, restrained architecture across three levels.

Essential Highlights of the Sharon Residence Property Scale: A 400-square-meter layout built across three levels on a one-dunam plot in the Sharon region.

A 400-square-meter layout built across three levels on a one-dunam plot in the Sharon region. Design Leadership: Conceived by Sarah and Nirit Frenkel, focusing on a cleaner, contemporary alternative to traditional rustic farmhouses.

Conceived by Sarah and Nirit Frenkel, focusing on a cleaner, contemporary alternative to traditional rustic farmhouses. Material Palette: Features an exposed double-pitched mocha ceiling, resin flooring, natural oak cabinetry, travertine tables, and exposed chrome air-conditioning ductwork.

Moving Beyond Traditional Rustic Interpretation

Set on a generous one-dunam plot in the heart of Israel’s Sharon region, the newly constructed 400-square-meter residence was built for a couple in their forties and their three children. From the outset, the design brief called for a family home that balances warmth and comfort with precise, timeless architecture. While the homeowners appreciated the core concepts of the Modern Farmhouse style, they wanted to steer clear of its traditional, rustic tropes in favor of a cleaner, calmer, and distinctly contemporary expression.

Sarah and Nirit Frenkel, founders of Frenkel Architecture & Interior Design, translated this brief into a cohesive living environment. Natural materials, generous proportions, and functional layouts anchor the architectural language. “From the beginning, we knew we didn’t want to create a farmhouse in the traditional sense,” notes Nirit Frenkel, explaining that the goal was to take core principles like a connection to nature and authentic materials and filter them through a restrained modern lens.

Layout and Spatial Progression Across Three Levels

The residence unfolds across three distinct levels: a ground floor spanning approximately 200 square meters, an upper floor of around 100 square meters, and a basement of similar proportions. The spatial experience begins prior to entry, as a pathway framed by lush landscaping leads toward a restrained façade. This deliberate restraint reveals little of what lies beyond, intensifying the impact of crossing the threshold through wide Belgian-style doors underneath a custom canopy.

Inside, the open-plan public area merges the living room, dining area, and kitchen into a continuous space. Overhead, an exposed double-pitched ceiling finished in warm mocha tones provides dramatic height. Resin flooring combined with a neutral palette of beige, mocha, and gray establishes a quiet backdrop that lets the furnishings and finishes anchor the room.

Integrating Industrial Elements into Family Spaces

The public zone leans into a mix of soft forms and industrial accents. The living room incorporates deep sofas, travertine tables, floating shelves, and layered textiles, paired with structural elements that keep the design from feeling overly predictable. Rather than concealing technical components, the architects elevated them: air-conditioning ductwork was finished in chrome and treated as a sculptural element running through the public areas and into the primary suite.

Stainless steel, chrome, and metal details appear throughout the house to reinforce its contemporary edge. A large Belgian-style glazed façade opens the living room directly onto the rear landscaped garden, swimming pool, and outdoor entertaining spaces, softening the boundary between interior volumes and exterior greenery.

Interior Architecture of the Dining and Kitchen Zones

The dining area maintains the established material language. Airy oak chairs surround a large dining table, situated beneath overhead light fixtures crafted from fishing nets that add an unexpected textural element. A lightweight partition featuring glass, iron, and custom cabinetry subtly frames the kitchen while preserving visual continuity across the open-plan floor.

The kitchen itself is arranged in an L-shaped configuration, pairing natural oak cabinetry with black accents, stainless-steel shelving, and an oversized island. Chrome handles tie the kitchen’s hardware directly into the home’s overarching industrial detailing.

Architectural Specifications of the Sharon Region Residence Property Metric Specification Details Plot Size One-dunam plot Total Built Area 400 square meters Level Distribution Ground floor (~200 sqm), Upper floor (~100 sqm), Basement (~100 sqm) Design Firm Frenkel Architecture & Interior Design (Sarah and Nirit Frenkel) Key Materials Resin flooring, natural oak, travertine, chrome, stainless steel, glass

Private Quarters and Outdoor Integration

Upstairs, the private quarters continue the architectural narrative established on the ground floor. The primary bedroom features a pitched ceiling, exposed structural beams, and floor-to-ceiling views overlooking the rear garden and pool area. By carrying the material palette and structural honesty of the public spaces into the private suites, the architects maintained a unified design standard across the entire Sharon residence.