Cord Blood Unit Selection Found to Influence Survival in High-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Adults with high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes undergoing single-unit unrelated cord blood transplantation experience improved disease-free survival when clinicians select grafts with higher cryopreserved CD34+ cell and colony-forming unit-granulocyte/macrophage doses. Published in the British Journal of Haematology, a retrospective analysis of 1,767 patients links these specific cell thresholds to superior clinical outcomes, while identifying HLA mismatch and female-to-male sex matching as significant risk factors for relapse and mortality.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway What was studied: Researchers tracked 1,767 adult patients who received a single-unit umbilical cord blood transplant between 1999 and 2023 to see how the dose of stem cells in the cord blood affected their recovery.

Researchers tracked 1,767 adult patients who received a single-unit umbilical cord blood transplant between 1999 and 2023 to see how the dose of stem cells in the cord blood affected their recovery. The main finding: For patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes—a group of bone marrow disorders where blood cells do not mature properly—receiving a higher dose of CD34+ stem cells significantly improved disease-free survival.

For patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes—a group of bone marrow disorders where blood cells do not mature properly—receiving a higher dose of CD34+ stem cells significantly improved disease-free survival. What doctors look at now: The findings suggest transplant centers should prioritize cord blood units with higher cell counts rather than relying solely on patient-donor matching for high-risk cases.

Dose-Dependent Survival in High-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes

The cohort included 529 patients with low-risk disease and 1,238 with high-risk MDS. The data revealed a stark contrast in how graft characteristics influence prognosis depending on baseline disease risk.

In the low-risk cohort, cord blood unit characteristics showed no statistically significant association with disease-free survival (DFS) or overall survival. Conversely, for patients with high-risk MDS, the cryopreserved CD34+ cell dose—a surface marker used to quantify hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells—strongly correlated with both disease-free survival and overall survival, with a P value of .007 for each metric. Three-year DFS rose across CD34+ dose quartiles, climbing from 34.4% in the lowest quartile (Q1) to 43.4% in the highest quartile (Q4).

Multivariate Analysis and Cellular Thresholds

Multivariable Cox proportional hazards models reinforced the survival advantage tied to higher cellular content. Using the lowest CD34+ dose category (Q1) as the reference, the adjusted hazard ratios (HR) for disease-free survival demonstrated a clear step-wise improvement: Q2 yielded an HR of 0.80 (95% CI, 0.66–0.98); Q3 dropped to 0.75 (95% CI, 0.61–0.92); and Q4 reached an HR of 0.69 (95% CI, 0.56–0.85) for doses of 1.11 × 10^5/kg or higher. A colony-forming unit-granulocyte/macrophage (CFU-GM) dose of at least 33.1 × 10^3/kg was associated independently with improved DFS, registering an HR of 0.72 (95% CI, 0.58–0.89).

Beyond stem cell dosing, histocompatibility and demographic compatibility played decisive roles in shaping patient trajectories. Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) serologic one-locus mismatch associated with inferior DFS (HR, 1.18; 95% CI, 1.01–1.38) and heightened relapse risk (HR, 1.24; 95% CI, 1.00–1.55). Female donor-to-male recipient sex matching was associated with poorer DFS (HR, 1.19; 95% CI, 1.00–1.40). Across both risk categories, higher total nucleated cell, CD34+, and CFU-GM doses independently accelerated neutrophil and platelet engraftment.

Key Transplant Characteristics and Outcomes in High-Risk MDS Graft Variable or Mismatch Hazard Ratio (HR) for DFS 95% Confidence Interval (CI) Clinical Association CD34+ Dose Quartile 4 (≥1.11 × 10^5/kg) 0.69 0.56–0.85 Improved disease-free survival CFU-GM Dose (≥33.1 × 10^3/kg) 0.72 0.58–0.89 Improved disease-free survival HLA Serologic One-Locus Mismatch 1.18 1.01–1.38 Reduced DFS, increased relapse Female-to-Male Donor-Recipient Sex Mismatch 1.19 1.00–1.40 Reduced disease-free survival

Evolution Across Treatment Eras

The prognostic value of graft optimization has also shifted over time. The study demonstrated that the favorable association between CD34+ dose and disease-free survival was more pronounced during the 2017 to 2023 era compared with the 1999 to 2016 period.

Cord Blood: Life-Saving Stem Cells Often Thrown Out

“While graft selection appears to have limited influence on survival in low-risk MDS, optimization of graft characteristics—particularly CD34+ cell dose—may improve outcomes in high-risk disease,” the study authors stated. They concluded that these findings advocate for a risk-adapted approach to selecting umbilical cord blood units, placing greater clinical emphasis on cellular dose when managing patients with advanced, high-risk disease phenotypes.

References

Konuma T, Fujioka M, Fuse K, et al. Optimizing cord blood unit selection to improve survival after single-unit unrelated cord blood transplantation for adult myelodysplastic syndrome. Br J Haematol. Published online September 10, 2026. doi:10.1111/bjh.70822

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Patients should consult qualified healthcare professionals regarding specific hematological conditions or transplantation options.