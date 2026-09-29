US Cancer Deaths Linked to Alcohol Have Doubled Since 1990, Study Finds

Between 1990 and 2023, U.S. cancer deaths attributable to alcohol more than doubled from 11,361 to 23,126, according to a population-based observational trend analysis published in The Lancet Regional Health — Americas. While overall cancer mortality declined due to better screening and treatments, age-standardized alcohol-related cancer mortality rose by nearly 8%, driven largely by liver, colorectal, and breast cancers.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Carcinogenic classification: Alcohol is categorized as a Group 1 carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, meaning there is sufficient scientific evidence linking it directly to human cancers.

Alcohol is categorized as a Group 1 carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, meaning there is sufficient scientific evidence linking it directly to human cancers. Shifting mortality burdens: Even as medical advancements reduce overall cancer death rates, the proportion of cancer deaths linked to alcohol increased from 2.2% in 1990 to 3.5% in 2023.

Even as medical advancements reduce overall cancer death rates, the proportion of cancer deaths linked to alcohol increased from 2.2% in 1990 to 3.5% in 2023. Demographic divergences: Alcohol-attributable cancer mortality rates increased by 14.3% among men while declining 16% among women, though the overall proportion of alcohol-linked deaths grew across both sexes.

Decades of Divergent Trends in U.S. Cancer Mortality Led by researchers at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami, a team examined long-term data from the Global Burden of Disease database to evaluate national cancer mortality trends linked to alcohol. The analysis tracked 10 individual cancer types across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., from 1990 to 2023. Lead author Chinmay Jani, M.D., a medical oncologist and chief fellow in hematology and oncology at Sylvester, noted that overall cancer mortality has declined considerably due to improvements in prevention, screening, diagnosis, and treatment. However, alcohol-attributable cancer mortality did not consistently follow that positive trajectory. The age-standardized mortality rate for alcohol-related cancers shifted from 3.8 to 4.1 deaths per 100,000 population over the 33-year study period. Jason Oke, DPhil, of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford, who was not involved with the study, cautioned that these figures represent modeled population-level burden estimates rather than direct measurements of individual deaths. Because the analysis relies on predictive modeling, residual confounding remains difficult to completely separate from related lifestyle factors such as tobacco use and obesity. Study finds alcohol-linked cancer deaths have doubled in the U.S. since 1990

Malignancies Driven by Alcohol Exposure While public awareness traditionally links alcohol consumption primarily to liver disease and hepatocellular carcinoma, the epidemiological data demonstrates a much broader oncological impact. In 2023, liver cancer accounted for the largest volume of alcohol-attributable cancer deaths, showing a dramatic 114% increase in its mortality rate from 0.6 to 1.3 deaths per 100,000 since 1990. Esophageal cancer and colorectal cancer followed closely behind in total mortality burden. The burden also expresses itself distinctly across different age cohorts and biological sexes. Among older adults aged 55 and older, liver cancer registered the highest alcohol-related mortality rates in men, whereas breast cancer represented the leading source of alcohol-attributable cancer mortality among women. Younger cohorts exhibited shifting vulnerabilities; among adults aged 20 to 54, colorectal cancer emerged as the leading alcohol-attributable cause of cancer death in men and the second leading cause in women, superseding liver cancer in both groups. Photo: news.med.miami.edu Alcohol-Attributable Cancer Mortality Metrics (1990 vs. 2023) Metric / Category 1990 Data 2023 Data Observed Trend Total Alcohol-Attributable Deaths 11,361 23,126 More than doubled (+103.5%) Age-Standardized Mortality Rate 3.8 per 100,000 4.1 per 100,000 Increased by 7.9% Share of Total Cancer Mortality 2.2% 3.5% Increased by ~59% relatively Liver Cancer Mortality Rate 0.6 per 100,000 1.3 per 100,000 Increased by 114%

Geographic Disparities and Public Health Implications State-level evaluations revealed substantial geographic variation in how alcohol-attributable cancer burdens are distributed across the United States. In 2023, Washington, D.C., recorded the highest alcohol-attributable cancer mortality rates for both men and women, while Utah recorded the lowest. Among men, mortality rates increased in 47 states, with the steepest rises observed in Oklahoma, New Mexico, West Virginia, and Tennessee. Female populations saw upward shifts across 17 states—with Mississippi, Tennessee, and West Virginia heading the increase—whereas New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts experienced the most substantial decreases. Dr. Gilberto Lopes, senior author and chief of the Division of Medical Oncology at the Miller School, highlighted that these outcomes underline the medical necessity of supplying patients with clear, transparent details concerning modifiable lifestyle habits that shape long-term cancer risk. This research follows prior public health warnings, including calls from federal health officials regarding cancer risk warning labels on alcoholic beverages to better communicate cellular risks associated with chronic intake. Instagram