Ambipar Secures US Chapter 15 Approval to Advance Brazil Restructuring Plan

Nesta segunda-feira, a Justiça norte-americana reconheceu a recuperação judicial da Ambipar no Brasil como processo principal de reestruturação do grupo. The ruling centralizes the environmental management group’s debt restructuring in Brazil, dealing a procedural defeat to dissenting international and domestic creditors.

Executive Financial Takeaways

Jurisdiction Secured: Judge Alfredo Pérez ruled that the primary restructuring must occur in Rio de Janeiro, consolidating liabilities hovering around R$ 13.3 billion.

Judge Alfredo Pérez ruled that the primary restructuring must occur in Rio de Janeiro, consolidating liabilities hovering around R$ 13.3 billion. U.S. Chapter 11 Suspended: The Chapter 11 protection previously sought by subsidiary Ambipar Emergency Response in October 2025 is now suspended, though not entirely extinguished.

The Chapter 11 protection previously sought by subsidiary Ambipar Emergency Response in October 2025 is now suspended, though not entirely extinguished. Shareholder Preservation: The Brazilian restructuring model protects existing equity stakes—including founder Tércio Borlenghi Jr.’s 48.18% holding—contrary to strict U.S. liquidation pathways.

Chapter 15 Ruling Shifts Leverage to Brazil

The decision handed down by Judge Alfredo Pérez in Houston establishes that the center of the debtor’s main interests lies firmly within South America’s largest economy. By granting Chapter 15 recognition, the U.S. court validated the cross-border insolvency mechanism, allowing Ambipar to advance its transition toward a unified debt payment framework.

Here is the math: the environmental services provider is attempting to restructure roughly R$ 13.3 billion in obligations. Four distinct parties contested the company’s motion, led by an institutional creditor group comprising Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Santander, Banco ABC Brasil, Sumitomo Mitsui, a local credit rights investment fund, alongside Deutsche Bank, Caixa Econômica Federal, and asset manager Opportunity.

Photo: c-level.folha.uol.com.br

Creditor Clashes Over Subsidiary Consolidation

The core of the legal friction centered on substantial consolidation. The Rio de Janeiro court treated the corporate group as a single economic unit, placing operating subsidiary creditors alongside holding company lenders in the same claims queue. Opposing financial institutions argued that keeping the restructuring alive under U.S. jurisdiction would safeguard their stakes, as strict Chapter 11 rules typically strip equity holders of their interests when unsecured creditors are not paid in full.

“Não há dúvida de que o devedor está em condição financeira grave,” noted Judge Pérez in his written opinion, characterizing the July debt agreement with foreign bondholders as the only viable path currently available to rescue the firm.

Meanwhile, asset manager Opportunity—which owns a 24% stake in Ambipar Emergency Response—alleged that controlling shareholder Tércio Borlenghi Jr. engaged in repeated misuse of his governance position. Opportunity sought to utilize the U.S. framework to subordinate the controller’s credits in the repayment waterfall. The Texas court dismissed these objections as premature, emphasizing that creditors retain the right to challenge specific terms when the finalized Brazilian reorganization plan returns for U.S. recognition.

Restructuring Metric U.S. Chapter 11 (Suspended) Brazilian Reorganization (Main Proceeding) Filing Timeline October 2025 (Subsidiary Level) October 2025 / September 2026 Recognition Primary Venue District Court for the Southern District of Texas 3rd Corporate Court of Rio de Janeiro Equity Preservation Imlikely under strict U.S. liquidation rules Protects existing equity (48.18% holding) Total Liabilities Involved Subsidiary-specific obligations Consolidated group debt (~R$ 13.3 billion)

Path Forward for the Environmental Services Group

With the Houston court establishing the Brazilian court as the competent principal forum, Ambipar can now proceed with its broader stabilization strategy without managing parallel, contradictory insolvency tracks in two hemispheres. The definitive closure of the U.S. proceedings remains conditioned on the formal approval and execution of the restructuring plan within the Brazilian jurisdiction.

However, execution risk remains high as the company must still participate in formal creditor voting and homologation proceedings in Rio de Janeiro before the restructured terms take permanent effect.