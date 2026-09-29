Treasuries Stabilize After Decline, Stocks Fall

Asian markets tumbled on Wednesday following a Wall Street retreat and a deepening global bond sell-off, while escalating tensions in the Middle East drove oil prices higher. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 dropped 3% as regional indexes registered sharp declines across Hong Kong, South Korea, Australia, and Taiwan.

Global financial markets experienced severe downward pressure on Wednesday as stock indices retreated across Asia and Wall Street, accompanied by an intensifying sell-off in sovereign bonds worldwide. The downturn followed a Tuesday session in the United States where major benchmarks finished lower, with the S&P 500 slipping 0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 0.8%, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite falling 1%, according to AP reporting by Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga.

Sharp Equities Sell-Off Grips Asian Exchanges

Asian equities sustained heavy losses across major trading hubs. SoftBank Group, the Japanese multinational investment holding firm which invests in OpenAI, fell 6.3%.

US Stocks and Treasuries Fall as Oil Pushes Higher; Iran Refuses to Soften Demands | Bloomberg…

Global bond sell-off resumes as surging oil prices stoke inflation fears

Further losses rippled through neighboring exchanges. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.8% to 25,126.40, while the Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.9% to 3,943.22. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.1% to 8,971.90, and Taiwan’s Taiex dropped 1.5%. These declines mirrored the previous day’s tech-sector losses on Wall Street, where Nvidia dropped 1.5%, Amazon gave up 1.9%, and Advanced Micro Devices, or AMD, fell 2.4%, even as the U.S. reported that job openings grew slightly in July.

Escalating Conflict in the Middle East Pushes Oil Higher

While equities retreated, energy markets climbed following renewed military escalation in the Middle East. Oil prices advanced after the U.S. launched another round of military strikes on Iran, prompting an Iranian response involving missile and drone attacks across the region. With the conflict having passed its six-month mark, the escalating hostilities have heightened concerns over global energy supplies.

US Stocks Slide as Oil Prices and Treasury Yields Surge

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for oil transport, remains largely closed as a result of the ongoing hostilities. Brent crude, the international standard, traded at $95.56 per barrel—up 1%—marking a steep climb from approximately $72 a barrel before the war began in late February. Meanwhile, benchmark U.S. crude rose 0.7% to $90.88 a barrel.

Bond Yields Climb on Elevated Inflation and Government Debt Pressures

The global bond market sell-off deepened as investors demanded increased returns to compensate for rising risks. Elevated inflation and growing U.S. government debt continue to drive bond yields upward. Because bond prices move inversely to yields, the mounting pressure on returns caused fixed-income values to slide.

US Stocks Rise as Treasury Yields Surge Amid Middle East Optimism and Rate Hike Fear

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose to approximately 4.80%, up from 4.75% on Monday and well above its January low of 4.20%. The 2-year Treasury yield, which is closely tied to Federal Reserve interest rate expectations, stood at about 4.40%, compared to 4.34% on Monday and roughly 3.50% in early 2026. In Japan, the 10-year government bond yield hit approximately 3.02% early Wednesday—its highest level since 1996—rising from roughly 2.94% on Monday. Currency markets reflected these shifts as the U.S. dollar rose to 160.27 Japanese yen from 160.17 yen, while the euro slipped to $1.1578 from $1.1593.