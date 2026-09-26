US Stocks Rise as Treasury Yields Surge Amid Middle East Optimism and Rate Hike Fear

U.S. equities advanced on Friday, September 25, 2026, as Wall Street completed a volatile trading week defined by a sharp surge in Treasury yields.

The Bottom Line Index Performance: The Dow rose 0.93% to finish at 51,828.62, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.51% to 7,743.41 and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) added 0.5% to reach 27,068.72.

The Dow rose 0.93% to finish at 51,828.62, while the gained 0.51% to 7,743.41 and the added 0.5% to reach 27,068.72. Bond Market Pressure: The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 5.163%—its highest level since 2007—and the 30-year yield reached 5.488%, driven by hawkish Federal Reserve commentary and persistent inflation concerns.

The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 5.163%—its highest level since 2007—and the 30-year yield reached 5.488%, driven by hawkish Federal Reserve commentary and persistent inflation concerns. Commodities & Geopolitics: West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.33% to $92.41 per barrel following signs of potential diplomatic openings in the Middle East.

Equities Push Higher as Weekly Indices Secure Gains Beyond the Dow’s 478.64-point advance, the S&P 500 climbed 0.51% to close at 7,743.41. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5% to end the session at 27,068.72. For the week, the S&P 500 added 1.2%, the Nasdaq rose 2%, and the Dow secured a 0.3% weekly gain. Sector performance was led by information technology, which climbed 3.1% over the course of the week. This advance was heavily bolstered by major technology equities, including Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), which popped nearly 13% on the week amid excitement surrounding its artificial intelligence agent Muse. At the individual stock level, Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) emerged as a key winner of Friday’s session, rising 3% after announcing a multiyear deal with Anthropic.

Bond Market Turbulence and Federal Reserve Outlook While equities finished the week in positive territory, fixed-income markets experienced intense selling pressure. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to its highest level since 2007, touching 5.163%, while the 30-year yield reached its highest point since 2004 at 5.488%. This ascent in yields was catalyzed by multiple factors, including hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr, ongoing energy price pressures linked to the Middle East conflict, and a hot purchasing managers’ report. Consequently, CME FedWatch tool data indicated a roughly 64% likelihood of an interest rate hike during the October FOMC meeting. “Not a crisis but an eye-opener,” BlackRock’s Rick Rieder told Yahoo Finance regarding the ongoing bond market adjustment. Eric Diton, president of The Wealth Alliance, noted that investor sentiment has cooled as bond yields climbed, pointing to a sharp increase in bearish sentiment compared to two weeks prior. However, Diton emphasized that the market has remained remarkably resilient, noting that the S&P 500 and Nasdaq sit roughly 1% below their recent highs. “Should rates continue to climb, they should have a larger impact on market performance at some point in the future,” he cautioned.

Oil Price Declines and Macroeconomic Crosscurrents Crude values slipped on growing optimism that the Strait of Hormuz might reopen, following accounts that Iran urged the U.S. to reinstate the June memorandum of understanding that had failed to resolve the wider Middle East conflict. Photo: vizyco.com Futures for West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.33% to close at $92.41 per barrel, whereas Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, retreated 2.14% to $104.32 a barrel. Simultaneously, traders monitored international trade developments. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the United States, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC that additional details regarding U.S.-China trade negotiations would be released. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed earlier in the week that both nations agreed to extend their ongoing trade truce by two months.

Weekly Market Performance Overview Market Index Friday Close Daily Change (%) Weekly Change (%) Dow Jones Industrial Average 51,828.62 +0.93% +0.3% S&P 500 7,743.41 +0.51% +1.2% Nasdaq Composite 27,068.72 +0.5% +2% 10-Year Treasury Yield 5.163% N/A Higher (Multi-year high)

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