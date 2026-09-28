US Stocks Slide as Oil Prices and Treasury Yields Surge

by

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 342 points (0.7%) as rising oil prices and Treasury yields pressured equities. The sell-off was driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and persistent inflation bets, though Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) bucked the trend via a massive share buyback.

The market is currently reacting to a volatile cocktail of energy shocks and monetary policy uncertainty. While the previous week saw tech-linked names rally—highlighted by a 13% jump in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META)—that momentum evaporated as the 10-year Treasury yield scaled levels not seen since 2007.

The Strategic Pulse: Market Takeaways

  • Energy-Driven Inflation: Brent crude climbing over 2% to $106.79 per barrel is fueling bets that the Federal Reserve must maintain or increase rates to combat cost-push inflation.
  • Yield Pressure on Tech: The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield trading above 5.2% is compressing valuation multiples for high-growth AI stocks, leading to 4-5% drops in chipmakers.
  • Corporate Liquidity as a Hedge: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is using its balance sheet to support its stock price, expanding its buyback program to a total of $235 billion.

Energy Shocks and the Treasury Yield Surge

The catalyst for Monday’s decline was a sharp escalation in energy costs. Brent crude traded more than 2% higher at $106.79 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures gained roughly 2% to reach $94.40. This price action followed President Donald Trump’s rejection of ceasefire conditions presented by Iran.

But the balance sheet tells a different story when you look at the bond market. Treasury yields are building on last week’s sharp moves, with the 30-year bond yield topping 5.5%, a high not seen since 2004.

Dow Drops More Than 300 Points Amid Rising Oil Prices and Treasury Yields
Photo: singlinkbot.com

Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, noted that the rise in 2-year government note yields globally suggests central banks must raise policy rates further. He specifically cited the inflationary impact of oil prices resulting from the re-escalation of the Middle East war, adding that these rates “exacerbate the outlook for large government deficits worldwide.”

AI Divergence: Nvidia vs. The Hyperscalers

The AI sector experienced a fragmented session. Most “hyperscalers” and chip designers saw significant retreats. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) traded down approximately 5% and 4%, respectively. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) shed nearly 4%, erasing some of the gains from its Muse AI agent rally, while Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) dipped 2% and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) edged down 1%.

SPCX Launches Starship 🚀 AI Stocks Slide on NVDA Buyback as Yields, Oil Rise | Stock Market Live

Here is the math on the outlier: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) popped about 2% despite the broader rout. The driver was a strategic capital allocation move. The company announced plans to buy back an additional $150 billion worth of shares, bringing its total repurchasing program to $235 billion.

Entity Monday Performance Primary Driver
Dow Jones -0.7% (-342 pts) Oil/Yields
S&P 500 -0.8% Macro Headwinds
Nasdaq -0.9% AI Sector Pullback
Nvidia (NVDA) +2% $150B Buyback
AMD (AMD) -5% Yield Sensitivity

Beyond the Indexes: M&A and Credit Downgrades

While the major indexes focused on macro trends, specific corporate developments highlighted a tightening environment for valuations. In the mining sector, Australia’s Northern Star Resources rejected a A$38.7 billion ($27.1 billion) takeover bid from South African rival Gold Fields.

Similarly, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) faced a downgrade from “hold” to “underperform” by Jefferies. The analyst firm cited concerns that a 30% rally since July was based on an overly optimistic view of bookings growth over the next 12 months.

The Macro Calendar: Critical Data Points

Wall Street is now bracing for a week of high-impact data that will determine if this Monday slide is a correction or a trend. The focus remains on the Federal Reserve’s reaction to inflation.

Three key reports are on deck:

  1. Wednesday: The August personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.
  2. Thursday: New U.S. manufacturing numbers.
  3. Friday: The September jobs report.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Keep reading

Photo of author

Alexandra Hartman Editor-in-Chief

Editor-in-Chief Prize-winning journalist with over 20 years of international news experience. Alexandra leads the editorial team, ensuring every story meets the highest standards of accuracy and journalistic integrity.

Pakistan Issues Demarche to Afghanistan Over Airspace Violation