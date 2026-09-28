US Stocks Slide as Oil Prices and Treasury Yields Surge

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 342 points (0.7%) as rising oil prices and Treasury yields pressured equities. The sell-off was driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and persistent inflation bets, though Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) bucked the trend via a massive share buyback.

The market is currently reacting to a volatile cocktail of energy shocks and monetary policy uncertainty. While the previous week saw tech-linked names rally—highlighted by a 13% jump in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META)—that momentum evaporated as the 10-year Treasury yield scaled levels not seen since 2007.

The Strategic Pulse: Market Takeaways

Energy-Driven Inflation: Brent crude climbing over 2% to $106.79 per barrel is fueling bets that the Federal Reserve must maintain or increase rates to combat cost-push inflation.

Brent crude climbing over 2% to $106.79 per barrel is fueling bets that the Federal Reserve must maintain or increase rates to combat cost-push inflation. Yield Pressure on Tech: The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield trading above 5.2% is compressing valuation multiples for high-growth AI stocks, leading to 4-5% drops in chipmakers.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield trading above 5.2% is compressing valuation multiples for high-growth AI stocks, leading to 4-5% drops in chipmakers. Corporate Liquidity as a Hedge: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is using its balance sheet to support its stock price, expanding its buyback program to a total of $235 billion.

Energy Shocks and the Treasury Yield Surge

The catalyst for Monday’s decline was a sharp escalation in energy costs. Brent crude traded more than 2% higher at $106.79 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures gained roughly 2% to reach $94.40. This price action followed President Donald Trump’s rejection of ceasefire conditions presented by Iran.

But the balance sheet tells a different story when you look at the bond market. Treasury yields are building on last week’s sharp moves, with the 30-year bond yield topping 5.5%, a high not seen since 2004.

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Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, noted that the rise in 2-year government note yields globally suggests central banks must raise policy rates further. He specifically cited the inflationary impact of oil prices resulting from the re-escalation of the Middle East war, adding that these rates “exacerbate the outlook for large government deficits worldwide.”

AI Divergence: Nvidia vs. The Hyperscalers

The AI sector experienced a fragmented session. Most “hyperscalers” and chip designers saw significant retreats. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) traded down approximately 5% and 4%, respectively. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) shed nearly 4%, erasing some of the gains from its Muse AI agent rally, while Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) dipped 2% and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) edged down 1%.

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Here is the math on the outlier: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) popped about 2% despite the broader rout. The driver was a strategic capital allocation move. The company announced plans to buy back an additional $150 billion worth of shares, bringing its total repurchasing program to $235 billion.

Entity Monday Performance Primary Driver Dow Jones -0.7% (-342 pts) Oil/Yields S&P 500 -0.8% Macro Headwinds Nasdaq -0.9% AI Sector Pullback Nvidia (NVDA) +2% $150B Buyback AMD (AMD) -5% Yield Sensitivity

Beyond the Indexes: M&A and Credit Downgrades

While the major indexes focused on macro trends, specific corporate developments highlighted a tightening environment for valuations. In the mining sector, Australia’s Northern Star Resources rejected a A$38.7 billion ($27.1 billion) takeover bid from South African rival Gold Fields.

Similarly, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) faced a downgrade from “hold” to “underperform” by Jefferies. The analyst firm cited concerns that a 30% rally since July was based on an overly optimistic view of bookings growth over the next 12 months.

The Macro Calendar: Critical Data Points

Wall Street is now bracing for a week of high-impact data that will determine if this Monday slide is a correction or a trend. The focus remains on the Federal Reserve’s reaction to inflation.

Three key reports are on deck:

Wednesday: The August personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. Thursday: New U.S. manufacturing numbers. Friday: The September jobs report.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.