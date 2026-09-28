Slipknot Announces 2027 “(sic)est Stadium Tour” Dates & Tickets

Slipknot has announced the “(sic)est Stadium Tour” for Summer 2027, a global trek including dates in the UK, North America, and South America. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will feature brand-new staging and a setlist spanning the band’s career.

The tour begins July 3 with a Europe-exclusive show at London’s Wembley Stadium. A North American leg follows from July 16 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., through August 18 at Chase Field in Phoenix. The outing concludes in September with five performances in South America, hitting Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.

Tour Schedule and Support

Bring Me the Horizon will serve as direct support for all North American dates. Marilyn Manson will provide direct support for the UK and South American legs. In London, Manson will be joined by Lorna Shore and Hatebreed. In South America, Manson and Hatebreed will perform alongside local support.

Additional opening acts will rotate throughout the tour, including Polyphia, Vended, Loathe, Motionless in White, Kublai Khan TX, Acid Bath, and Lamb of God.

Tickets and Launch Events

General ticket sales begin Friday, October 2, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with an artist pre-sale starting Tuesday, September 29, at 10 a.m. local time.

To celebrate the announcement, launch events will take place Monday, September 28, from 5-9 p.m. at both SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and Wembley Stadium in London. These events feature pop-up shops with limited merchandise and a 30-foot flaming Slipknot Tribal S symbol. Attendees at these events can purchase tickets for those specific venues prior to the online sales.

The first 500 ticket purchasers at these events will receive a free poster with exclusive art. VIP packages will be available, offering perks such as private Slipknot-themed lounges, early entry, and items signed by the band.

Recent Releases

The tour announcement follows the recent release of “Arsenal,” which marked the band’s first new single in three years.