Carolien creates activity books for families dealing with illness

Carolien, a mother of three, faced a recurrence of breast cancer after years of chronic stress and burnout. Having balanced work, three children, and a household, she describes a period of “chronic fatigue, panic and stress” before her initial diagnosis occurred when her youngest child was 1.5 years old.

After undergoing surgeries and treatments, Carolien was declared cured two years later. However, she reports that instead of resuming her previous life, she fell into a “black hole,” experiencing dark thoughts and depressive feelings. Shortly thereafter, the cancer returned.

Regaining Control

The recurrence of the disease served as a turning point for Carolien, providing her with the drive to reclaim control over her life. She shifted her focus toward herself as a person rather than just her illness, questioning existing routines and consciously making choices based on what she and her family found important.

To find stability, Carolien utilized various therapies, including system therapy and acupuncture. She realized that her previous passive attitude—characterized by a “we’ll see how it goes” mentality—had been detrimental. She sought to replace that chaos with structure, direction, and clarity.

Supporting the Family Unit

During her recovery, Carolien identified a gap in the medical process: a lack of attention for the patient as a human being and the specific impact of illness on the family. While she found many brochures regarding the disease itself, she found nothing addressing the familial emotional toll.

In response, she created the “Beterschap! Kleur&DoeBoeken,” activity books designed for families dealing with illness. Using games, exercises, and coloring pages, the books helped her family discuss the effects of the disease, which Carolien says brought them closer together and provided peace.

A New Pace of Life

Now declared cured once again, Carolien describes her current family life as moving in a “slow train” rather than a “fast train.” This shift has created more space and calm, allowing the parents to see their children more clearly and providing an overview of their lives that she describes as a “difference of day and night.”