Indonesia vs Malaysia: FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 Ends in 0-0 Draw

Indonesia and Malaysia played to a 0-0 draw on September 28, 2026, at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta during the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 Group A stage. The result leaves Indonesia in second place in the Group A standings with 4 points, trailing Malaysia, who hold the advantage on goal difference.

First Half Disciplinary Action

The match began with high tension, and Indonesia had a goal by Justin Hubner in the 4th minute disallowed due to a prior foul in the Malaysian penalty area. The game shifted significantly in the 37th minute when Thom Haye was sent off with a red card after a VAR review of his foul on Aiman.

Malaysia’s Second Half Pressure

Despite the deadlock at halftime, Malaysia utilized their numerical advantage to control the match in the second half. Paulo Josue, who entered the game in the 54th minute, missed a header over the goal in the 63rd minute and later threatened Maarten Paes in the 74th minute. In the same minute, a shot by Fergus Tierney went wide.

🔴Highlights Indonesia vs Malaysia | FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026

Indonesia struggled to develop their offensive play and found it difficult to regain possession during the final 15 minutes of the game. In the closing moments, Justin Hubner made a critical goal-line save to prevent Malaysia from scoring.

Team Lineups and Next Match

John Herdman’s Indonesian squad featured Maarten Paes, Kevin Diks, Elkan Baggott, Justin Hubner, Calvin Verdonk, Dean James, Joey Pelupessy, Thom Haye, Ragnar Oratmangoen, Luke Vickery, and Ole Romeny. Tan Cheng Hoe’s Malaysian side included Haziq Nadzli, Quentin Cheng, Dion Cools, Bradly Tapp, Corbin-Ong, Nooa Laine, Manuel Hidalgo, Stuart Wilkin, Arif Aiman, Faisal Halim, and Bergson.

Photo: detik.com

Indonesia is scheduled to face Bangladesh on Thursday, October 1, 2026.