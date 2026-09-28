SpaceX Launches First Orbital Starship Flight 14 on Sept. 28

SpaceX successfully launched its Starship spacecraft into orbit for the first time on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. The vehicle launched from the company’s Starbase facility at Boca Chica Beach in Texas at 7:48 a.m. CT (8:48 a.m. EDT), marking the 14th test flight for the system and the third flight of the year.

SpaceX Reaches Orbit for First Time with Starship Flight 14

The mission achieved a major milestone as the first Starship flight to reach orbital speeds of approximately 17,500 mph. While previous test flights were suborbital, Flight 14 successfully placed the 171-foot-tall vehicle into orbit around the Earth. During the ascent, the Super Heavy booster ignited 33 rocket engines before separating from the spacecraft two-and-a-half minutes after liftoff.

Mission Timeline and Flight Adjustments

The launch occurred within a 75-minute window that opened at 8:15 a.m. EDT. Despite the successful orbit, the mission encountered a technical issue when one of the six engines on the Starship failed during its ascent. Mission managers spent approximately 22 minutes evaluating the failure before deciding it was safe to proceed to orbit.

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SpaceX’s Starship to Attempt 10-Hour Spaceflight: Watch Live

Although SpaceX originally planned a 10-hour mission consisting of six orbits at an altitude of about 170 miles, officials decided to shorten the flight to three hours. Following this adjusted trajectory, the spacecraft is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean, north of Hawaii.

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The Super Heavy booster, which is designed for future reusability via a catch at the launch tower, performed a simulated landing offshore in the Gulf of Mexico for this flight as SpaceX tested hardware and software upgrades.

Satellite Deployment and Commercial Goals

During the flight, SpaceX deployed 26 next-generation Starlink V3 satellites. These satellites, produced at a facility in Redmond, Washington, are larger and more powerful than previous versions, featuring solar arrays that generate twice the power of prior generations to transmit data more rapidly to subscribers.

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SpaceX Schedules Starship Orbital Flight Test for September 22

The success of Starship is central to the company’s growth strategy. According to FEC filings provided ahead of its June IPO, SpaceX stated that any failure or delay in achieving the required launch cadence, capabilities, or reusability for Starship would limit its ability to execute its growth strategy. The company is now valued at approximately $2 trillion following the largest IPO on record. One Starship rocket can carry 60 Starlink V3 satellites, which is roughly 20 times the capacity of a Falcon 9 launch.

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Future Lunar and Space Infrastructure Plans

Starship remains a critical component of NASA’s Artemis missions, serving as the human landing system to transport astronauts to the lunar surface. NASA plans to test the docking of its Orion human space capsule with Starship and a Blue Origin commercial lander during Artemis III, scheduled for late next year.

Beyond lunar exploration, SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell stated at the All-In Summit that the company intends to launch AI compute satellites to put supercompute in space by 2027. SpaceX has also announced a $100 billion investment to build a massive facility in Louisiana, with the goal of launching Starship from "Starbase, La." beginning in 2029 across dozens of launch pads.