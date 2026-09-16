SpaceX Schedules Starship Orbital Flight Test for September 22

SpaceX has scheduled its orbital Starship flight test for September 22, aiming to reach low Earth orbit for the first time while deploying 26 upgraded Starlink V3 satellites. Founder and CEO Elon Musk expressed high confidence in achieving orbital flight this year, despite ongoing technical engine challenges and pending regulatory reviews by the FAA.

The Milestone Orbital Flight Attempt on September 22

SpaceX has set September 22 for the launch of flight 14, a pivotal mission designed to push the massive Starship rocket past suborbital trajectories and into low Earth orbit for the first time in the program’s history. The launch window opens at 14:15 Paris time and will last for 75 minutes, with the vehicle lifting off from the Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. Standing 124 meters tall, the spacecraft will attempt to execute a successful orbit after stage separation.

The mission profile requires the ship to complete roughly six revolutions around the Earth at an altitude of approximately 275 kilometers. To qualify as an orbital flight, the vehicle must combine this altitude with a horizontal speed of 28,000 km/h to counteract Earth’s gravity. Following a cruise phase lasting about ten hours, the mission will conclude with an atmospheric reentry and a programmed splashdown in the Pacific Ocean west of Chile. Meanwhile, the Super Heavy booster will perform a trajectory ending with a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico shortly after liftoff, with no recovery attempted by the mechanical launch tower arms for this flight.

Deploying the Massive Starlink V3 Fleet

Beyond testing the spacecraft’s orbital mechanics, the upcoming mission serves as an operational testbed for SpaceX’s next-generation satellite constellation. The rocket will carry twenty-six Starlink V3 satellites in its payload bay. These units are significantly more massive and feature higher transmission capabilities than the current fleet, marking their debut in space. Company projections indicate that each Starlink V3 satellite will add 1 Tbps of capacity to the network, delivering a total of 26 Tbps for the single launch—ten times the capacity of a standard Falcon 9 deployment via V2.

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This ambitious deployment aligns with long-term infrastructure ambitions, as Elon Musk has filed an application seeking authorization to deploy up to 100,000 satellites. As Starship matures toward frequent weekly operations, SpaceX plans to shift engineering and manufacturing resources away from the Falcon 9. With roughly 700 flights logged by the Falcon rocket—including 165 flights in 2025—the company eventually intends to phase out its workhorse launcher in favor of Starship’s fully reusable system.

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Engine Development Hurdles and Production Plans

Speaking before a crowd of media and supporters at the Boca Chica base, Elon Musk stated that he is very confident regarding the spacecraft reaching Earth orbit this year. This optimism follows a previous test flight milestone that occurred nine months after an initial successful landing prototype test, which itself followed four consecutive test flights ending in explosions.

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Technical hurdles remain, particularly with the development of the Raptor 2 engines powering the Super Heavy booster. Intense heat has caused melting issues inside the propulsion chambers, but Tech stocks fall after calls for AI development to slow down

Elon Musk of SpaceX stated that they do not have a ton of information regarding how things are progressing with the FAA, noting that they had received a rough indication that approval could come in March, but that is all they know.

Should comprehensive environmental reviews or potential legal disputes cause extended delays, SpaceX maintains a fallback strategy. The company is prepared to shift the entire Starship program to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where required environmental approvals are already in place. Such a relocation would incur a schedule delay of six to eight months.

While significant progress has been made, resolving these technical hurdles will remain crucial to the Starship's successful maiden voyage to Earth orbit and the subsequent development of lunar missions.