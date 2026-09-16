Colorado Avalanche Release 2026 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

The Colorado Avalanche have officially released their comprehensive training camp roster ahead of the upcoming 2026-27 NHL season, setting the stage for an intense and accelerated path to opening night. According to the Colorado Avalanche, the club has invited 29 forwards, 20 defensemen, and seven goaltenders to participate in this year’s sessions at Family Sports and Ball Arena.

Coming off a historic 2025-26 campaign that saw the franchise capture the Central Division title, earn the Presidents’ Trophy, and set a single-season franchise record for points before advancing to the Western Conference Final, the Avalanche face a drastically compressed preseason schedule. This upcoming year marks the first operating under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, which significantly tightens the timeline between the opening of training camp and the start of the regular season.

Accelerated Schedule and Preseason Rules Under the New CBA

As detailed in the Colorado Avalanche’s announcement, players are scheduled to report for medical evaluations and media responsibilities on Wednesday, September 16. Full-team on-ice practices will follow across three consecutive days from Thursday, September 17, through Saturday, September 19, hosted at Family Sports.

Photo: si.com

Because of the overhauled collective bargaining agreement guidelines, the Avalanche will hit the ice on September 17 with a mere 13 days remaining before opening night. Furthermore, teams are restricted to playing just four preseason games, with veteran players who have logged more than 100 career games capped at appearing in a maximum of two exhibition matchups.

The exhibition schedule opens quickly, with the Avalanche hosting the Utah Mammoth at Ball Arena on Sunday, September 20, for a 5:00 p.m. puck drop. Following the preseason slate, Colorado will officially open its regular-season campaign by hosting the Los Angeles Kings on September 30.

High Expectations and Roster Spotlight

Attention surrounding the organization has reached new heights following a monumental offseason move. Star defenseman Cale Makar signed an eight-year contract extension running through the 2034-35 season, carrying a $20.4 million Average Annual Value (AAV) for a total worth of $163.2 million—securing his place as the highest-paid player in NHL history.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

While official training camp groups are scheduled to be announced at a later date, the large initial roster gives coaching staff plenty of depth to evaluate. The team will look to recapture the early momentum that fueled their 30th anniversary season start, during which they famously went their first eight games without a regulation loss.

With 16 nationally televised games in the United States already slated for the broadcast schedule, the pressure on Colorado’s seasoned core and incoming prospects will be immediate.

What are your expectations for the Avalanche’s shortened training camp and their opening matchup against Utah? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and share this article with fellow hockey fans!