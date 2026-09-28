iPhone Duo: Ergonomics and Design Challenges of Apple’s First Foldable

Apple’s iPhone Duo, the company’s first foldable smartphone, faces ergonomics criticism after testing revealed that its right-side dock and Touch ID placement hinder one-handed use for left-handed users. The device features a 5.4-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner screen, with pre-orders starting Oct. 16 and a retail launch set for Oct. 23.

The friction centers on a rigid asymmetry in the user interface. Tom Hitchins of Byte Review demonstrated in a video that the right-aligned dock requires an uncomfortable thumb stretch when the device is held in the left hand. This layout extends beyond the app dock; the lock screen controls and general menu elements are also clustered on the right side of the 5.4-inch cover screen.

It’s a hardware problem as much as a software one. Apple opted for a Touch ID sensor integrated into the right side button, completely omitting the Face ID technology found in standard iPhone models. For a left-handed user, unlocking the device requires a full grip shift or the use of an Apple Watch to bypass the physical sensor.

Is Apple’s New Foldable iPhone Designed for Right-Handers? 😱

Asymmetric Design and the Book-Style Interface

Apple’s design philosophy for the Duo treats the device like a physical book. This approach, led by software lead Stephen Lemay and industrial designer Molly Anderson, aims to maximize content space on the 7.6-inch Super-Retina XDR inner display by pushing tools to the periphery. The right-side bias also serves as a tactile cue, signaling to the user where the device should be opened.

While a software toggle for a left-handed dock is technically feasible, Apple hasn’t announced any such accessibility feature. The physical placement of the Touch ID button remains a permanent hardware constraint that no OS update can move.

A20-Pro Specs and Grade 5 Titanium Build

The iPhone Duo is built around the A20-Pro chip and a chassis made of Grade 5 titanium. To combat the visibility of the folding crease, Apple applied a matte nano-texture coating to the glass. Initial tests show the crease is barely visible optically under most lighting, though it remains tactilely prominent to the touch.

The camera system consists of two 48-megapixel rear sensors. This includes a Fusion main camera with a 12-megapixel 2x telephoto option and an ultra-wide lens. A dedicated telephoto lens won’t arrive until 2028.

Outer Display: 5.4-inch cover screen

5.4-inch cover screen Inner Display: 7.6-inch Super-Retina XDR

7.6-inch Super-Retina XDR Durability: IP68 water and dust resistance

IP68 water and dust resistance Processor: A20-Pro

A20-Pro Materials: Grade 5 Titanium

Pricing Tiers and Global Availability

Prices start at $1,999 for the 256 GB model and climb to $3,199 for the 2 TB version. In the Vietnamese market, the device is priced between 64.99 million Dong and 103.99 million Dong.

Because of these specific ergonomic hurdles, analysts suggest potential buyers test the device in person before purchasing.