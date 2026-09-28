Thomas Giertsen Struggles to Sell Oslo Rental Apartment

Norwegian comedian and actor Thomas Giertsen is struggling to sell his rental apartment on St. Hanshaugen in Oslo, receiving zero bids following a recent viewing. The property, listed at 10.5 million NOK, reflects a cooling capital city housing market where high interest rates and tax changes have dampened demand for rental investments.

It is the classic Hollywood pivot, though this time the stage is the Oslo real estate market rather than a soundstage. For Thomas Giertsen, a fixture of Norwegian television and comedy, the goal was simple: liquidate a long-term asset. He bought the property in 2004 for 2,050,000 NOK—a move that, in hindsight, looks like a masterclass in timing.

When a personality like Thomas Giertsen struggles to sell a rental property, it reflects a broader trend of unsold homes increasing in the capital’s housing market.

The Stagnation: Giertsen’s 80-square-meter, four-bedroom apartment received no offers after last week’s viewing.

Giertsen’s 80-square-meter, four-bedroom apartment received no offers after last week’s viewing. The Price Gap: The asking price is 10.5 million NOK (roughly 10.9 million including fees), a massive leap from the 2004 purchase price of 2,050,000 NOK.

The asking price is 10.5 million NOK (roughly 10.9 million including fees), a massive leap from the 2004 purchase price of 2,050,000 NOK. The Macro Trigger: Norges Bank’s recent hike of the steering rate to 4.5 prosent has made rental properties less profitable for private owners.

The Math Behind the Zero-Bid Viewing

Let’s look at the numbers, because the math tells a different story than the marketing brochure. Giertsen has held this property for 22 years. In that time, the value has skyrocketed, but the environment for “buy-to-let” investors has soured. With the steering rate sitting at 4.5 prosent, the cost of borrowing has eaten into the margins that once made Oslo rentals a goldmine.

According to Giertsen’s listing, the unit previously fetched 33,000 NOK per month in rent. While that sounds lucrative, the current tax climate and interest rates have shifted the equation. Many private landlords are now exiting the market because the overhead no longer justifies the yield.

Metric 2004 Purchase 2026 Listing Change Property Price 2,050,000 NOK 10.5 Million NOK Significant increase Market Condition Growth Phase High Interest/Stagnant Shift to Buyer’s Market Estimated Total Cost – 10.9 Million NOK Includes fees/debt

Portfolio Management in a Cooling Economy

Giertsen isn’t panicking. In a move that sounds more like a hedge fund manager than a stand-up comic, he described the sale as “rearrangements in the portfolio.” He noted that this is a standard part of ongoing portfolio management and nothing more dramatic than that.

But the reality on the ground is grittier. Real estate agent Terje Tinholt admitted to Børsen that the last two years have been “gruesome,” with a period before the summer that was “completely dead.” While Tinholt suggests the market has improved since the summer break, the lack of immediate bids on a high-profile property suggests that buyers are still hesitant.

The Struggle to Exit the Rental Market

Why is this happening now? It is a combination of policy and psychology. When Norges Bank raises rates, the ripple effect hits the rental sector first. Potential buyers are no longer willing to pay a premium for a property where the rental income is offset by high mortgage payments.

Tinholt argues that it is now “very unusual” for bids to come in immediately and that multiple viewings are often required to find the right buyer. Giertsen himself remains pragmatic, stating that the asking price is based on statistics and professional judgment, but ultimately, “the market decides” what the price will be.

For those of us tracking the intersection of celebrity wealth and economic shifts, this is a fascinating case study. The “celebrity premium” doesn’t exist in real estate; a square meter in St. Hanshaugen is the same whether it’s owned by a comedian or a corporate lawyer. The market is the ultimate critic, and right now, it’s giving this listing a lukewarm review.

As Giertsen decides whether to schedule another viewing or simply return to renting the unit, the situation shows that even the most successful portfolios are subject to the whims of the central bank. The “portfolio rearrangements” might take longer than expected.