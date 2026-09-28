Pakistan Issues Demarche to Afghanistan Over Airspace Violation

Pakistan has issued a formal diplomatic demarche to the Afghan embassy in Islamabad, alleging that Afghan-based drones violated Pakistani airspace on September 23.

This isn’t just a spat over flight paths. It’s a high-stakes game of geopolitical chicken. When a state issues a demarche, it’s a stern, official warning—a signal that patience has worn thin and the risk of kinetic escalation is rising. For those watching the Durand Line, this latest friction is the spark in a room already filled with gasoline.

The Cycle of Airstrikes and Allegations

The current friction traces back to a brutal attack on September 18 in Pakistan’s northwestern Kohat district. Militants stormed a police compound, leaving 23 people dead, including 17 police officers and six civilians. Islamabad reacted with force, launching airstrikes in Afghanistan the following Monday. Pakistan claims these strikes eliminated 28 militants, though the Taliban government in Kabul disputes the tally, asserting that three civilians were killed instead.

The violence didn’t stop there. By Thursday, Islamabad targeted 10 additional locations within Afghanistan, citing the intrusion of drones into Pakistani airspace. Sajjad Haider Khan, the spokesman for the Pakistani foreign ministry, confirmed that the most recent demarche delivered to the Afghan side specifically addressed the airspace violations occurring on September 23.

Pakistan Issues Warning Over Afghanistan Airspace Violation | 365 News

Kabul has not taken these incursions lightly. In a sharp counter-accusation, Afghan forces claimed to have killed 28 fighters and captured 32 others in the northeastern Nuristan province. The Taliban government alleges that Daesh-affiliated groups are being sent into Afghanistan with Pakistani support to destabilize the region. Islamabad has flatly denied these claims, noting that Kabul has produced no evidence to substantiate them.

The TTP Factor and the Sanctuary Dispute

At the heart of this volatility is the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The group recently claimed responsibility for an attack near the Aman Mela checkpoint in the Dera Ismail Khan district, which killed at least 12 people and wounded over 30. This pattern of violence reinforces Islamabad’s long-standing grievance: that the Taliban government provides a safe haven for TTP militants to plan and execute raids across the border.

The diplomatic deadlock is absolute. Pakistan views the TTP as an existential security threat operating from Afghan soil. Conversely, Kabul maintains that Pakistan’s security failures are an internal matter and denies providing any sanctuary to militants.

The historical precedent here is grim. In October of last year, the two nations engaged in their deadliest border clashes since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. While a temporary ceasefire was brokered, the mediation efforts failed to address the root cause—the militant sanctuaries. The result is a fragile peace that shatters every time a drone crosses a line or a checkpoint is attacked.

Winners and Losers in the Border War

In this geopolitical friction, the clear losers are the civilians living in the border regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eastern Afghanistan. They are caught between the hammer of militant insurgency and the anvil of state airstrikes. Every demarche and every “surgical strike” increases the likelihood of a full-scale border conflict that neither economy can afford.

Strategically, the instability benefits groups like the TTP and Daesh, who thrive in the vacuum created by bilateral mistrust. As Islamabad and Kabul trade accusations, the militants find more space to operate, utilizing the diplomatic rift to mask their movements.

The international community remains on the sidelines, watching a volatile region where the lack of a recognized government in Kabul makes traditional diplomacy nearly impossible. Without a formal mechanism to resolve the dispute over the Durand Line and militant sanctuaries, the cycle of violation and retaliation is likely to accelerate.

The question now is whether this demarche is a final warning before further strikes, or a desperate attempt to bring Kabul back to the negotiating table. Given the blood spilled in Kohat and Nuristan, the window for a diplomatic exit is closing fast.

Do you think diplomatic warnings like demarches still hold weight in an era of drone warfare, or are they merely formalities before the bombs fall? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.