Aaron Judge Injury Update: Will the MVP Return for Yankees’ Wild Card Series?

Aaron Judge is fighting to return for the New York Yankees’ best-of-three Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox, starting Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Despite manager Aaron Boone initially suggesting Judge might miss the week due to a moderate right calf strain, the three-time MVP is actively attempting a comeback.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. This is a rematch of last October’s clash at Yankee Stadium, where New York advanced two games to one. Judge is a shell of his regular-season self, having missed 84 games with a rib injury and now battling a soleus strain that popped up just seven games after his September return.

Judge absence opens starting roles for right-handed options

Depth Chart Shift: A Judge absence likely secures a starting role for right-handed options like Anthony Volpe at second or third base to counter Boston’s lefty-heavy rotation.

The Soleus Struggle and Medical Logic

The injury isn’t just a generic “calf strain.” Judge specified the damage is in the soleus muscle of his right calf. For a power hitter, the soleus is critical for the explosive drive required during the rotational phase of a swing and the initial burst when sprinting to first.

Photo: newsday.com

But the tape tells a different story than Judge’s optimism. To accelerate recovery, Judge received a platelet-poor plasma (PPP) injection last Monday. In other sports, similar strains have preceded catastrophic Achilles ruptures. Even a “moderate” strain typically demands a three-week recovery window, making a Tuesday return an aggressive, high-risk gamble.

Judge isn’t just fighting the injury; he’s fighting the narrative. He expressed displeasure when Boone told the media he didn’t expect Judge to play this week. “I don’t know why he used those words,” Judge said, though he later clarified that “Boonie is my guy” and he trusts the manager’s decisions.

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Tactical Logjams and the DH Dilemma

If Judge returns, the question isn’t just if he plays, but where. Judge has insisted his plan is to play right field, not merely serve as the designated hitter (DH). This creates a tactical headache for Boone.

Using Judge as a DH might seem like the safe play to protect the calf, but it creates a roster logjam. With Ben Rice and Luis Garca Jr. unavailable for games against lefties, the Yankees need maximum flexibility. Judge has been rusty; he slashed .241/.360/.511 with 18 home runs in his limited 2026 action.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Player 2026 Status Key Tactical Role Risk Factor Aaron Judge Right Calf Strain Power/RF Soleus rupture/Rust Giancarlo Stanton Calf Issues Righty Power No MLB pitching since April Trent Grisham Hamstring Strain CF/Defense Timing/Conditioning Cam Schlittler Active (Ace) Game 1/2 Starter Workload Management

The Rotation Gamble: Schlittler vs. Fried

While the Judge saga dominates the headlines, the boardroom is debating the pitching rotation. Cam Schlittler is the clear ace and a landslide Cy Young candidate, coming off a historic 12-strikeout performance in last year’s deciding Game 3 against Boston. He has also dominated the Red Sox this season with a 0.74 ERA across four starts.

Here is what the analytics missed: The Yankees may actually start Max Fried in Game 1. For many, starting anyone other than the ace in a best-of-three series is “overthinking” a simple decision.

Roster Attrition and the Red Sox Matchup

The Yankees are entering this series with a depleted core. Giancarlo Stanton hasn’t played since April 24, and while he’s facing live pitching, his timing is a major question mark. His presence would be a massive tactical advantage against Boston’s left-handed pitching, but he’s essentially a pinch-hitting lottery ticket at this stage.

Then there is the “hot corner” crisis. Ryan McMahon is the incumbent third baseman, but his offensive production has been limited. The Yankees may pivot to Anthony Volpe or Jos Caballero at third, as both provide superior offensive metrics against left-handed pitchers. This reshuffle highlights a team in transition, relying on a few elite arms and the hope that their superstar can defy medical timelines.

The trajectory of the Yankees’ season now hinges on whether Judge’s willpower can override the physical limitations of his right calf. If he’s on the roster Tuesday, it’s a psychological win. If he’s a liability in the field or a liability at the plate, it could be the catalyst for an early October exit.

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