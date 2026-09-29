Charles Spencer details Princess Diana’s family conflicts in memoir

Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, has released a bombshell memoir titled Swan Song: Diana, my Sister, providing a raw, intimate account of the late Princess of Wales’s life. The book details volatile family conflicts, including Diana’s physical confrontations with her father and stepmother, while casting a sharp light on her strained relationship with the Prince of Wales.

The Unvarnished Truth Behind Charles Spencer’s “Swan Song”

The Bottom Line: Three Takeaways from the Memoir

A Fractured Family Dynamic: Spencer recounts Diana’s early defiance, including physically striking her father over his secret marriage and pushing her stepmother, Raine, down a staircase following a heated argument.

Spencer recounts Diana’s early defiance, including physically striking her father over his secret marriage and pushing her stepmother, Raine, down a staircase following a heated argument. Mental Health and Isolation: Spencer openly discusses his sister’s struggles with bulimia, ADHD, and “rejection sensitive dysphoria,” framing her humanitarian work as a desperate search for the acceptance she lacked within the royal household.

Inside the Volatile Spencer Household

Long before the world knew her as the “People’s Princess,” Diana Spencer was a young woman grappling with intense domestic instability. In 1976, the tension reached a boiling point when Diana slapped her father in protest of his secret marriage to a woman she believed was motivated solely by his wealth. The physical confrontations did not end there. Spencer describes a later incident where, enraged by a disparaging comment regarding her intelligence and her marriage to the Prince of Wales, Diana pushed her stepmother, Raine, down the stairs. These anecdotes serve to humanize a figure often mythologized, painting a portrait of a woman who felt deeply betrayed by those closest to her.

The “Delight” of a Royal Exit

Perhaps the most damaging revelation in Swan Song concerns the immediate aftermath of Diana’s death in 1997. Charles Spencer recalls a phone call with the Prince of Wales, describing his demeanor as “extremely cheerful, like someone who had won the lottery.” Spencer posits that the Prince of Wales’s primary reaction was one of relief—a belief that he was finally unburdened to marry the woman he truly loved. This sentiment was allegedly underscored by a chilling remark made during a follow-up call regarding funeral arrangements. When Spencer voiced concerns about young Princes William and Harry walking behind their mother’s coffin, he claims the Prince of Wales dismissed his fears with a sharp, whispered, “Don’t worry, we will forget her soon.”

The Weight of Royal Expectations

The memoir reinforces the long-standing narrative that the marriage between Diana and the Prince of Wales was doomed from the start. Spencer recounts that Diana had attempted to call off the wedding, telling her father she could not marry a man who clearly did not love her. Her father, however, refused to allow the engagement to be broken. The emotional toll was physical. Diana reportedly suffered from severe bulimia and, under the pressure of the Prince of Wales’s criticism regarding her weight, lost 14 centimeters from her waistline between her engagement and the wedding day. Spencer also recalls a moment where Diana, struggling with her husband’s blatant affection for his valet, lamented the coldness of her royal existence.

Industry Implications and the Legacy of “Diana Content”

The release of Swan Song arrives at a time when the entertainment industry’s fascination with the House of Windsor shows no signs of waning. With projects like Netflix’s The Crown having already cemented the “Diana narrative” in the global zeitgeist, Spencer’s memoir acts as a direct challenge to the official royal record. From a media-economic perspective, the intense public curiosity surrounding the late Princess remains a high-value commodity. However, the timing of this release, nearly 30 years after her death, has sparked a debate regarding the ethics of “truth-telling” versus commercial gain.

Key Development Spencer’s Account Buckingham Palace Response The Prince of Wales’s Reaction to Death Described as “cheerful,” like a lottery winner. Implied grief and loss can cloud memory. The “Forget Her” Remark Alleged to have been said by the Prince of Wales post-death. Palace denies commenting on specific book claims. The Queen’s Offer Offered to return Diana’s royal title posthumously. Spencer refused as “pointless” after her passing.

The Palace’s Subtle Rebuttal

Buckingham Palace has issued a rare, albeit indirect, response to the memoir. While maintaining a policy of not commenting on books, a spokesperson noted that the King recognizes that “the pain of sibling loss can cloud the mind, affect judgment, and color memories with a hue that others do not recognize, even years after such a loss.” Whether Swan Song is viewed as a necessary correction of history or an opportunistic rehashing of trauma, one thing is certain: the appetite for the truth about Princess Diana remains insatiable. As we approach three decades since that tragic summer in 1997, the battle over her legacy continues to be fought in the pages of memoirs and the halls of power. What do you think? Does Charles Spencer’s account provide a necessary closure, or are some secrets better left in the past? Join the conversation in the comments below.