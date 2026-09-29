South Korea Volleyball Team’s Training Canceled Over Bus Mix-up at 2026 Asian Games

At the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on September 28, 2026, the South Korean men’s volleyball team missed their morning training session after the official organizing committee shuttle bus mistakenly delivered the squad to the Okazaki Archery Ground, located roughly an hour away from the Park Arena Komaki venue in Inuyama, Japan.

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The transportation misadventure involving head coach Isanaye Ramirez’s squad is only the latest in a string of administrative errors and transit breakdowns affecting South Korean athletes at the multi-sport event. Earlier in the schedule, the men’s football team faced transit chaos when they were driven to a baseball venue instead of a football pitch on September 15, followed by a missing bus incident during a recovery session on September 16.

Sesi latihan timnas korea olimpiade tokyo | Training day south korea national team

Here is why that matters: repeated transit failures disrupt competitor preparation schedules at elite international tournaments where training windows are heavily regulated. The South Korean basketball team experienced a similar disruption on September 20 when transportation failed to arrive ahead of their final match, forcing the cancellation of a vital session. The baseball delegation similarly encountered unilateral training cancellations due to ground conditions alongside unresolved vehicle allocations.

Despite assurances from organizing committee officials following prior complaints by sports association representatives, administrative oversight continues to compromise daily operations.

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Volleyball Squad Overcomes Transit Setback to Defeat Chinese Taipei

The morning transit failure forced the cancellation of the team’s planned workout hours before their scheduled Group B encounter. But there is a catch: the disruption failed to derail their performance on the court.

Korea rebounded from a tight first-set loss to defeat Chinese Taipei 3-1, posting set scores of 24-26, 25-10, 25-15, and 25-23. The victory secured the squad’s second win in the preliminary round and locked up their qualification for the tournament quarterfinals.

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Offensive firepower carried the day for the national team. Heo Su-bong led the scoring effort with 18 points, while Im Dong-hyuk contributed 16 points. Middle blocker Lee Sang-hyeon added 9 points and Lim Seong-jin chipped in 8 points, combining for 17 points to anchor the front line during crucial late-game sequences.

Administrative Protests and Upcoming Group Final

Following the morning transit breakdown, the Korea Volleyball Association lodged a formal protest with the organizing committee through the Korean Sports Association. Officials sought accountability for the recurring transportation failures that have disrupted multiple national squads across disciplines.

Summary of South Korean Team Transit Disruptions at the 2026 Asian Games Sport Date Incident Description Status Football September 15–16 Transported to baseball venue; recovery shuttle failed to arrive Basketball September 20 Shuttle vehicle failed to arrive before final match Baseball Mid-Tournament Training cancelled due to ground conditions and missing vehicle allocation Volleyball September 28 Shuttle misdirected to Okazaki Archery Ground instead of Inuyama training site Formal Protest Lodged

With the quarterfinal berth secured, the team prepares for their next fixture. Korea faces China on September 29 in a high-stakes clash to determine the top seed emerging from the group stage.