Indonesia Ministry of Law Regulation No. 6 of 2026 Sets Patent Framework

Indonesia’s Ministry of Law Regulation No. 6 of 2026 establishes an updated procedural framework for patent applications before the Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DGIP). Implemented under Law No. 65 of 2024, the regulation clarifies filing requirements, Patent Co-operation Treaty national phase entries, accelerated examinations, and post-examination remedies for international inventors and domestic applicants alike.

Understanding Mandatory Filing Requirements and Translation Deadlines

Securing intellectual property protection in Southeast Asia’s largest economy requires strict adherence to newly formalized documentation standards. Under Article 2 of the regulation, every patent application must contain essential information concerning the applicant, inventor, attorney, title of the invention, and relevant priority or Patent Co-operation Treaty details.

Submissions must be accompanied by a detailed description, claims, an abstract, and necessary drawings. Additional mandatory documentation includes a power of attorney, an assignment of rights where the applicant is not the sole inventor, a micro-organism deposit certificate if applicable, and a formal statement regarding the origin of genetic resources or traditional knowledge.

Here is why that matters for foreign entities: Article 7 dictates that where a patent description is originally prepared in a foreign language other than English, the applicant must provide both English and Indonesian translations within 30 days from the application date. Crucially, the regulation permits no extensions for this 30-day window, forcing international legal teams to coordinate early translation preparation before filing.

Managing International Timelines for PCT National Phase and Priority Applications

For global innovators utilizing the Patent Co-operation Treaty, managing the transition into the Indonesian national phase requires precise calendar tracking. A PCT application designating Indonesia must generally enter the national phase within 31 months from the international filing date or the earliest priority date.

But there is a catch: while late entry is technically possible subject to applicable government fees, options are strictly limited. Depending on the exact circumstances, extensions of up to three or twelve months may be available, but applications filed beyond those extension cutoffs cannot be processed by the DGIP.

Similarly, Article 28 provides a safeguard for priority applications, which normally carry a strict 12-month filing window from the priority date. Applicants missing this initial deadline can still submit within an additional four-month period by paying an extra government fee, provided they supply the foundational priority document within 16 months from the priority date.

Accelerating Examination Through PPH and Regional Co-operation

To reduce administrative backlogs, the regulatory framework actively encourages expedited pathways. Applicants may request expedited publication, subject to official fees, as early as three months from the filing date, though this specific mechanism excludes applications containing a priority claim. For utility models, known locally as simple patents, the publication window is compressed to just 14 days.

Applicants can request early substantive examination before publication once all formality requirements are met. The assigned examiner must issue a decision to reject or grant the patent within 12 months after the publication period ends, unless formal oppositions stall the timeline.

Procedural Mechanism Standard Timeline / Limit Extension / Flexibility Foreign Language Translation 30 days from application date No extensions available PCT National Phase Entry 31 months from international filing date Up to 3 or 12 months with fees Priority Application Window 12 months from priority date Additional 4 months with fee Substantive Examination Decision 12 months post-publication Subject to opposition delays

The regulation also formalizes accelerated substantive examination through the Patent Prosecution Highway and regional frameworks like the Asean Patent Examination Co-operation. Under PPH arrangements, the DGIP uses examination work performed by partner offices, such as the Japan Patent Office and the Korean Intellectual Property Office, to fast-track corresponding applications in Indonesia.

Managing an intellectual property portfolio across borders demands careful coordination with local experts. Emirsyah Dinar, Managing Partner at AFFA in Jakarta, can be reached via telephone at +62 812 8700 0889 or by email at [email protected] for specific inquiries regarding these procedural updates.

As global patent strategies continue to evolve across emerging markets, how will your legal team adapt to these tightening translation and filing windows?