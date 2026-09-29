Nor’easter Hammers East Coast, Leaving Thousands Without Power

How a Slow-Moving Nor’easter Paralysed the East Coast with Historic Tides and Damaging Winds

A powerful, early-season nor’easter battered the East Coast over the weekend of September 28, 2026, unleashing dangerous waves of up to 14 feet, severe coastal flooding, and destructive winds from New England down to New Jersey. The sprawling system, fueled by a full moon that boosted astronomical tides, left tens of thousands of residents without power.

As the slowly weakening storm centered near Cape May, New Jersey, communities confronted infrastructure strain. The combination of saturated ground, relentless onshore gales, and multi-cycle tidal inundation transformed coastal thoroughfares into waterways and disrupted air and rail transit across the Northeast.

Infrastructure Strain and Coastal Inundation from New Jersey to New England

New Jersey bore the brunt of the coastal onslaught. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill urged residents on X to remain vigilant during high-tide cycles, cautioning that the storm’s impact extended well beyond the initial rainfall.

Photo: yahoo.com

In Manasquan, New Jersey, Mayor Mike Mangan issued voluntary evacuation orders for beachside residents, warning that emergency response crews faced severe limitations once floodwaters rose and remained stagnant across neighborhoods. Further north, New York City experienced significant travel disruptions and property damage. A 56-year-old New York City Housing Authority worker was tragically killed in Brooklyn’s East New York neighborhood when a falling tree struck him during the height of the storm on Saturday afternoon.

Peak wind gusts reached extreme velocities across the region on Saturday, including an 81 mph reading at Montauk Point, New York, and a 74 mph gust in Surf City, New Jersey. JFK Airport in New York recorded a 56 mph gust, pushing water across regional roadways and grounding hundreds of flights across New York and Boston hubs. More than 100,000 customers across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic were without power during the peak of the weekend’s weather.

Unusual Discoveries and Concurrent Pacific Disasters

In Massachusetts, the violent surf exposed weathered wood timbers believed to belong to an unidentified sailing vessel that wrecked off Nantucket’s South Shore in 1884.

Photo: weather.com

On the West Coast, Category 3 Hurricane Polo forced evacuations, port closures, and school cancellations in Mexico, with residents in Cabo San Lucas grappling with high surf and torrential rainfall. Simultaneously, Hurricane Nolo menaced the Hawaiian Islands, dumping heavy rain and triggering flash floods on the Big Island before turning away offshore after a grueling 36-hour stall.

As cleanup operations commence along the Eastern Seaboard, meteorologists at the National WeatherService note that while the worst of the destructive winds have subsided, residual high tides may continue to cause minor to moderate coastal flooding from Delaware up through Long Island and New England.

Have you or your neighborhood experienced severe structural damage or prolonged utility outages from this weekend’s storm? Share your local observations and recovery efforts in the comments below.