Gabourey Sidibe Says a Ghost Stalked Her After American Horror Story

Oscar-nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe revealed that a creepy spirit stalked her after she filmed Latin spell scenes for American Horror Story: Coven in 2013. Speaking at the premiere of American Horror Story: 13 where she reprises her role as Queenie, Sidibe detailed how she used Catholic faith, sea salt, and Saint Michael to ward off the entity.

Behind the Scenes of the Coven Set Gabourey Sidibe recalled that filming Latin spell scenes for American Horror Story: Coven in 2013 caused physical disturbances, including a table shaking during her performance.

The actress stated that a presence followed her home, prompting her to use sea salt and a protective card of Saint Michael for five years to ward off evil.

A resurfaced social media clip showed Sidibe detailing a physical sensation on her chin and a voice telling her to watch her mouth, followed by swelling on her lips.

Unpacking the Supernatural Stalker After American Horror Story: Coven

It is not often that an actor details how a fictional television role puts them in a precarious, real-world situation. Yet that is precisely what happened to Gabourey Sidibe following her work on FX’s hit horror anthology series.

While speaking at the red-carpet premiere of American Horror Story: 13, Sidibe opened up about the frightening ordeal that started over a decade ago. The trigger, according to the actress, was reciting ancient Latin dialogue written into her script.

Gabourey Sidibe Says She’s STILL HAUNTED After Chanting “Spells” on American Horror Story!

“Sometimes, when they come around and give us Latin spells to do, Latin is a dead language for a reason. It can be a little spooky; it’s alive. And when you wake it up, it can rattle you a little bit. I had to do a spell, and it was shaking the table on me. It really put me through it,” Sidibe shared with interviewers on the carpet.

Defending Against the Spirit With Catholic Faith and Saint Michael

The eerie feelings did not stay on the soundstage. Sidibe explained that the creepy encounter followed her straight back to her personal life, forcing her to lean heavily into her Catholic upbringing and spiritual protection methods to clear her living space.

“Something definitely, I think, was trying to follow me off set. But I had to stop it with some sea salt and the archangel, Saint Michael. If you’re Catholic or you know Catholic angel lore, Saint Michael steps on the devil and keeps him from coming up. So he keeps evil away,” she explained. The protection protocol became a permanent habit, with the actress noting, “After that show, I carried that card on me for about five years.”

These recent revelations mirror an older, widely discussed account from the star that recently resurfaced across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok. In that earlier interview footage, Sidibe gave a much more visceral description of the physical retaliation she felt after uttering the scripted incantations.

“I started feeling a finger here. It said, ‘I told you to watch your mouth.’ And the next thing I know, both my lips are again five times their size,” she described in the archived clip.

Fan Reactions and the Occult Atmosphere of Horror Television

Sidibe’s unsettling recount struck a massive chord online, igniting heavy discussion among viewers and fans of Ryan Murphy’s long-running horror franchise. On TikTok and X, audiences flooded comment sections to share their own unease regarding the occult elements heavily featured throughout the Coven season.

Many viewers admitted to altering their viewing habits entirely out of fear of inviting unwanted energy into their homes. Some confessed to hitting the mute button whenever the characters began chanting spells on screen, while others stated they purposefully watch the series only at their workplaces to keep their personal apartments free of lingering spirits. Others debated the inherent dangers of bringing witchcraft traditions into mainstream television writing without proper spiritual boundaries.

Element Details Project American Horror Story: Coven (Season 3) Actor Gabourey Sidibe (Role: Queenie) Reported Incident Table shaking during Latin spell filming; physical sensations and subsequent lip swelling Protective Measures Sea salt, Saint Michael devotional card carried for five years

As American Horror Story: 13 continues its rollout, Sidibe’s chilling look back at the origins of her character serves as a stark reminder of the thin line actors walk when stepping into dark, mystical storytelling. Whether viewed as an occupational hazard of immersive acting or a genuine brush with the paranormal, the legacy of Queenie clearly left a lasting mark on the Oscar-nominee.